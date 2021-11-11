Nick Diaz offers to step in on short notice to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269

UFC veteran Nick Diaz isn’t done just yet.

Questions loom over his future in the UFC following his TKO defeat to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 but the MMA legend wants to return to the octagon on Dec. 11 to take on Leon Edwards.

That’s at least what Diaz seemed to hint at when he said ‘put me in’ in response to Brett Okamoto’s Instagram post about Khamzat Chimaev wanting to step in on short notice for an injured Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269.

Nick Diaz wants back in pic.twitter.com/jjT85m6U9W — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 11, 2021

“Put me in,” Diaz, who remains one of the most enigmatic figures in the sport, posted on Thursday.

Diaz was thought to take another extended hiatus from MMA following his Sept. 25 defeat to Lawler but the loss appears to have reignited his desire to compete again.

The 38-year-old hasn’t won a fight in over a decade but remains one of the most popular fighters in the sport. Diaz’ last win came in 2011 when he beat UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn from pillar-to-post in a three-round slugfest at UFC 137.

UFC 269, which was expected to feature Edwards vs. Masvidal on the main card, is scheduled to take place on Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.