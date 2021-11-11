Former TUF competitor Randa Markos completes contract, no longer on UFC roster

Randa Markos has completed her most recent UFC contract and was not re-signed by the promotion, per a report from Damon Martin of MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

Markos competed on Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter and defeated Tecia Torres and Felice Herrig in her elimination and quarterfinal rounds. ‘Quiet Storm’ would meet Rose Namajunas in the semifinal round, where she was submitted via first-round kimura. Markos made her promotional debut at The Ultimate Fighter: A Champion Will Be Crowned Finale against Jessica Penne and dropped a split decision to her fellow castmate, but was awarded a ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus.

Markos alternated between wins and losses throughout her UFC tenure, earning victories over names such as Carla Esparza, Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder in the process. She also fought to a majority draw against current No. 3 ranked strawweight contender, Marina Rodriguez. That run would be interrupted last year as the 36-year-old went on a career-worst four-fight losing streak that included losses to Amanda Ribas, Mackenzie Dern, Kanako Murata and Luana Pinheiro.

Markos returned to the win column this past October with a unanimous decision over Livia Renata Souza at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori. During her post-fight press conference, Markos said she was not ready to move on from mixed martial arts and hoped she could get a win streak started, but that will now have to take place outside of the UFC.

Markos tied with the aforementioned Hill for the most fights in the strawweight division, with 18 trips to the Octagon. She has finished her UFC career with a record of 7-10-1 and an overall record of 11-11-1.