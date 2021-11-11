Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad slated for UFC Vegas 45

A key welterweight matchup is on tap for the UFC’s final show of 2021.

MMA Junkie confirmed on Thursday that #5 ranked Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson will take on #9 ranked Belal ‘Remember the Name’ Muhammad at UFC Vegas 45 on December 18th.

Thompson (16-5-1) is coming off a decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 in July. He’d previously scored a five-round decision victory over Geoff Neal last December, as well as a ‘Fight of the Night’ decision over Vicente Luque at UFC 244 in 2019. Thompson twice challenged for the welterweight title, going 0-1-1 against then champion Tyron Woodley.

Muhammad (19-3, 1 NC) is undefeated over his last six fights, including a unanimous decision over the legendary Demian Maia at UFC 263. His one non-win in his current unbeaten run came against Leon Edwards, whose eye pokes caused the fight to end in a no contest back in March.

UFC Vegas 45 is headlined by a heavyweight clash between former title challenger Derrick Lewis and rising contender Chris Daukaus.