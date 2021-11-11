‘My spirit doesn’t want to be done’ - Frankie Edgar ‘not ready’ to retire after latest KO loss

He may be on a bit of a skid right now, but Frankie Edgar isn’t willing to call it a career just yet. The man sees himself fighting on his deathbed, and even after a disappointing, viral loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday night at UFC 268, his sentiments remain the same.

In a recent episode of his Champ and The Tramp podcast, “The Answer” admitted that while he’s not ready for the retirement talk right now, he isn’t rushing to get back in there for the first time in his career.

“I just wanna know when I do retire, I’m never coming back. I’m not ready for that yet. I’m not ready to make that decision yet. But this is probably the first time after a fight where I’m not thinking about my next fight. I’m not thinking about getting back in the gym,” Edgar told co-host Roger Matthews.

“I know I’m never gonna stop training no matter what I decide. And I will be back in the gym soon, just ‘cause I’m addicted to that. But I’m not thinking of it. In this is the first time probably in my fight career that that’s happened.

“I know I got a lot left to give to this sport in many ways. My spirit doesn’t want to be done. That’s for sure. I feel I can still do this at a high level. I was doing it at a high level two nights ago. And I got caught with a good shot.”

Right now, Edgar continues to put retirement on hold. But when that day comes, fans shouldn’t expect an announcement.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be the guy that goes out and f—ng announces he’s retiring. I don’t know if I can do that. I don’t know if I’ll be the guy that’s in a year from now gonna be, like, ‘I wanna fight.’ So I’m just not gonna make any f—ng announcement,” he said.

“I’m not the attention guy that wants to put the gloves at the center of the cage, make a big f—ng announcement. That’s just not how I got into this. That’s not how I… I don’t even celebrate that way.”

The 40-year-old Edgar is now on a two-fight skid, with both losses ending by knockout. He currently holds a record of 24-10-1 and has lost five of his last seven bouts.