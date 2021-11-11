The UFC delivered two smoking hot cards over the last couple weeks, with UFC 267 delivering a remarkable title fight upset and UFC 268 giving two champs a chance to defend with gritty performances. But, now the promotion is back to putting together thinner offerings. Max Holloway takes on Yair Rodriguez in what should be a fantastic featherweight fight. After that, however, the pickings are slim.

There are a few surprising high points on the undercard, however, so check out the Prelims Vivi below.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by Combat Wombat, makers of combat sports themed artwork featuring MMA’s legendary fighters and legendary fights. Visit chrisrini.com for the latest pieces and commissions. Get your Combat Wombat themed Vivi t-shirts today! cottonbureau.com/products/dr-wombat

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 42 fight card, as it stands right now:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez — At 5:30, Odds 24:00, Picks, Both: Holloway

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima — At 25:45, Odds 32:18, Picks, Both: Rothwell

Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson — At 33:08, Odds 45:17, Picks, Both: Spencer

*(Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams is now in this slot, but it was covered on the Prelims Show)

Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce — At 47:19, Odds 57:32, Picks, Both: Yadong

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 1pm/10am ET&PT

Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez — At 0:34, Odds 13:06, Picks, Both: Moises

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee — At 13:24, Odds 27:32, Picks, Both: Calvillo

Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams — At 28:16, Odds 40:15, Picks, Zane: Baeza, Connor: Williams *(this bout has now been moved to the Main Card at #8, but was covered on the Prelims show as #5)

Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin — At 41:01, Odds 49:09, Picks, Both: Woodson

Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua — At 49:58, Odds 53:33, Picks, Both: Casey

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves — At 54:22, Odds , Picks, Both: Diakiese1:02:33

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung — At 1:03:28, Odds 1:11:50, Picks, Both: Jung

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC 268: Zane went 11/14, Connor 9/14. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 411/653 and Connor is now 398/653.

For every MMA event on your calendar, be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds stats and betting whims.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.