UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs. Rodriguez preview - Recent headliners dot the prelims

Over the past year, the UFC has made a far more concerted effort to back load their cards, ensuring the better fights come on the main card. There appears to be an exception made with regards to UFC Vegas 42. While no one is denying the main event between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez is easily the most anticipated contest on the card, it’s arguable the second most anticipated fight is on the prelims. At the very least, the fight with the highest ranked competitors is on the prelims... outside of the main event of course. Unfortunately, women’s flyweight doesn’t have the same appeal as many of the other divisions, so Cynthia Calvillo and Andrea Lee is a fight that isn’t getting the love it probably deserves. Aside from that, there’s a recent Fight Night headliner and several other fights that have a very good possibility of producing a Performance Bonus. For a Fight Night card, this is some of the best prelims the UFC has put on in some time.

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee, Women’s Flyweight

It wasn’t that long Calvillo was absolutely walloped by Jessica Andrade, about a month and a half ago to be exact. And yet, she’s turning around very quickly in hopes to erase the memory of that loss, taking this contest with Lee on short notice after Jessica Eye pulled out. Most of the time when a fighter pulls of a quick turnaround after a loss like that, it doesn’t go well.

That isn’t to say there aren’t exceptions to the rule. In fact, Calvillo herself fell victim to Katlyn Chookagian’s quick turnaround last year after Chookagian had also been blown up by Andrade. Throw in the fact that Calvillo has an ideal skillset to knock off Lee and it may not be such a bad idea after all....

When Calvillo was at strawweight, she was one of the better wrestlers in the division. Many believed her wrestling would be greatly diminished once she moved up to flyweight... and thus far it’s fair to say they were right. However, she’s been able to make up for whatever she lost in terms of physicality with her exquisite scrambling, which has been looked better against larger opposition. It’s hard to think of someone in the division who better resembles a human backpack than Calvillo

However, I said Calvillo had the skillset to knock off Lee. I didn’t say she would use it. For all her prowess on the mat, Calvillo has continually fallen in love with her striking. She has come a long way from her UFC debut, her jab in particular becoming an effective weapon. What Calvillo lacks is the natural feel on the feet that comes with years of experience... which is exactly what Lee has.

Lee isn’t the beastly Muay Thai striker that many have made her out to be, but she does know how to let her fists fly in a high paced environment. Not the most fleet of foot, Lee has had to rely on her physical nature in the clinch. That could be a dangerous endeavor against Calvillo as Lee has the same problem as Calvillo, just in a different sphere: she’s too willing to fight on the mat despite being better on the feet. Lee can wrestle and has some good grappling chops, but it would be unwise to test that out against Calvillo.

In many ways, this fight serves as an IQ test for both women. If both were more attuned to fighting where they are at their best, it’s hard to believe neither woman wouldn’t be ranked higher than where they currently sit. Given what appears to be desperation on the part of Calvillo to erase the loss to Andrade, Lee feels like a much safer pick, though I expect the fight will be competitive regardless of who wins. Lee via decision