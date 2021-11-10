Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal bout off UFC 269

Leon Edwards’ stretch of bad luck continues.

Edwards was scheduled to face Jorge Masvidal on December 11 on the pay-per-view portion of UFC 269. The welterweight matchup, which was featured, along with two title fights, on the poster for the PPV event, fell apart on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, an undisclosed injury forced Masvidal from the card.

Edwards, who is currently the No. 3 ranked fighter in the official UFC welterweight rankings, is on a 10-fight unbeaten streak. He is coming off a June 2021 unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz. Edwards’ only loss over the past six-plus years came in December 2015 when he dropped a unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman on the early prelims of the UFC on FOX 17 fight card.

Masvidal, who sits at No. 7 in the UFC 170-pound rankings, is coming off back-to-back title fight losses to current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

The Edwards vs. Masvidal beef goes back to March 2019 when both men fought on a UFC Fight Night Card in London. The two exchanged words while Masvidal was doing an on-camera interview with ESPN. That confrontation escalated and turned physical and spawned Masvidal’s now infamous “three-piece with a soda” quip.

According to ESPN, the UFC did not say if it would find a replacement opponent for Edwards for the UFC 269 fight card, which is scheduled for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Edwards was hopeful that a win over Masvidal would get him a longed for title fight against Usman.