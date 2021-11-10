Petr Yan checks up on ‘cheater’ T.J. Dillashaw following knee surgery

Petr Yan has checked in on ‘old cheater’ T.J. Dillashaw following his thrilling unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 last month.

Dillashaw was a prime candidate to face Yan in the UFC 267 co-main event but was effectively ruled out of the contest after undergoing knee surgery following his split decision win over Sandhagen in July.

“How’s your recovery going old cheater? @TJDillashaw,” Yan posted on Twitter earlier this week.

Yan is of course referring to Dillashaw’s two-year suspension in 2019 after TJ tested positive for EPO.

Despite his two-year layoff, Dillashaw returned to the octagon in top form after defeating ‘The Sandman’ in a five-round war at UFC on ESPN 27. The Ultimate Fighter 14 finalist is still recovering from surgery and is expected to be sidelined until the first quarter of 2022.

Yan, who beat Sandhagen this past Saturday to capture the interim bantamweight title, is expected to rematch Aljamain Sterling in a title unification bout next year. ‘No Mercy’ lost to ‘Funk Master’ in their first championship matchup at UFC 259 via DQ after landing an illegal knee in the fourth round.