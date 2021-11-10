Kyle Daukaus vs. Roman Dolidze scratched from UFC Vegas 42

What was supposed to be a rematch with Kevin Holland has eventually turned into no fight at all for Kyle Daukaus.

The UFC middleweight’s showdown with short notice replacement Roman Dolidze has been scrapped from this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 42 card due to COVID-19 protocols within Dolidze’s camp, per MMA Fighting.

Daukaus (10-2, 1 NC) is coming off a no-contest with Holland at UFC Vegas 38 in October. Initially he won by submission after an accidental clash of heads started the entire sequence that resulted in the fight’s conclusion. Upon video review, the result was overturned on the spot. He was slated for an immediate rematch before Holland withdrew due to injury.

Dolidze (9-1) is 3-1 in the UFC, including a decision over Laureano Staropoli in June. He was scheduled to face Eryk Anders on this card but Anders withdrew for undisclosed reasons, which made it easier for matchmakers to book these two against each other. Now there won’t be a fight for either man.

UFC Vegas 42 is headlined by a featherweight bout between former champion Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. The entire card will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States.