UFC 268 Audio: Covington breaks character after loss to Usman, Wittman’s corner advice

Corner audio for UFC 268 has been released and it did highlight some interesting moments.

Featured on the clip was how Trevor Wittman impressively went 3-0, having Justin Gaethje win another fight of the year candidate, and both Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas defend their titles. Those three fighters also went a combined 6-0 in 2021, further increasing talk about Trevor Wittman being one of the frontrunners for coach of the year.

In the clip from BT Sport, you can watch just how Wittman coached them through their big victories.

While his calm, technical advice remained for all three, Wittman had slightly different approaches to motivating each of them depending on their needs and personalities. Here are some of the things he said in between rounds that weren’t just about technique:

To Gaethje: That whole round you tried to kill him! Put it on his neck! I love the fun!

To Namajunas: Are you f—king having fun? Best in the world! Go out there and take it. She’s breaking. Go out there and enjoy this moment. You are the best in the world. Break her spirit. Talk to her. Tell her.

To Usman: You look f—king great. Great round! This is what we do.

Interestingly enough, the cameras also caught the moment where Covington broke character at the end of the fight. This is what was said when he had a moment with Usman after the loss:

Covington: “I’m trying to sell a fight.”

Usman: “What?”

Covington: “You know I’m trying to sell a fight.”

Usman: “I know. I know.”

Covington: “It’s about the money. It’s all love.”