UFC 268 Edition | Best of the C’Mon Now MMA Podcast – 81

Our compilation show is a deep dive with host, Trent Reinsmith, into the bigger news and goings on in MMA, both inside and outside the cage; presented with an honest & critical eye.

Here is some detail on what’s going on here... the “regular” ‘C’mon Now MMA Podcast’ is a daily podcast of varying lengths, which can be found here: cmonnow.substack.com/. This show, however, is a compilation of some of the best topics covered on the daily show over the past week.

NINE UNANSWERED QUESTIONS FROM UFC 268:

Is Ian Garry for real? — At 1:01 - 7:15 What about Alex Pereira? — At 2:56 - 7:15 Is this the end of the road for Edmen Shahbazyan? — At 4:21 - 7:15 Why does the UFC commentary team focus so much on fight stats? — At 7:16 Will Burgos and Quarantillo get props? — At 9:13 What’s next for Frankie Edgar? — At 10:21

7. Will Carla Esparza get the next Strawweight title fight? — At 13:01

8. Was that a takedown in round three of Usman vs. Covington? — At 15:08

9. Where does Colby Covington go after UFC 268? — Why Colby Covington did NOT get a takedown during round three of Usman vs. Covington. — At 15:08 & 17:55

HOT TOPIC FROM THE WEEKLY SHOW:

I’m not a fan of Dana White wanting to book Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz — At 23:49

That’s a wrap for this week’s C’Mon Now Compilation Show. If you enjoy our podcasts, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – While you’re there, don’t forget to subscribe to Bloody Elbow Presents; that way you’ll always be the first to get all of BE’s daily MMA offerings. For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.