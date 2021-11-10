‘I am a mess, but I’m God’s mess’ - Jon Jones owns up to ‘hypocritical decisions’

Over the last few years, Jon Jones has seemed to make his name synonymous with trouble. In September, the former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion was embroiled in a domestic battery charge in Las Vegas, where he also faced a misdemeanor charge for allegedly head-butting and causing damage to a police car.

The 34-year-old “Bones” had been attributing these behaviors to an “unhealthy relationship” with alcohol, as he now plans to leave drinking in his past “forever.” Recently, Jones released another statement via Instagram where he owned up to making “hypocritical decisions.”

“Yes I am a Christian. Yes I make hypocritical decisions. Yes I fail. I stumble. I struggle. I am a mess. But I’m God’s mess. And He can turn a mess into a masterpiece,” the post reads.

Because of these offenses, Jones was also kicked out of Jackson-Wink Academy, his longtime home gym. He’s now looking for a new team to train with.