Chimaev beefs with Paul brothers; Watch Logan Paul train with Khamzat

Khamzat Chimaev is the hottest prospect in combat sports. The Chechen-born Swede went 10-0 recently with a technical submission over Li Jingliang at UFC 267. ‘Borz’ is now looking for a new opponent, hopefully someone who might expedite his path towards a potential title shot at 170 lbs.

Two characters who do nothing for Chimaev’s chances of earning UFC gold are Jake Paul and Logan Paul. However, that didn’t stop Chimaev from throwing out their names and a vague threat that he’d like to box both brothers (on the same night).

I can smash this guys same night

BOXING pic.twitter.com/5qpCqBsW43 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 9, 2021

In addition to that message, Chimaev also tweeted an image of the time he and Logan Paul shared the mats together.

and they know about it! pic.twitter.com/6hHhda2o0J — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 9, 2021

Paul and Chimaev did indeed train together once, at Sweden’s famous Allstars gym. It was in 2019 when Paul was training for his pro boxing debut versus fellow YouTuber KSI. You can watch some of that training session below, via video from MMA NYTT.

Paul went on to lose that fight to KSI by split decision. The bout was a rematch of an amateur fight the pair had which ended in a draw.

Since then Paul has made bank on exhibition boxing. This summer he boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr. over eight rounds with no winner being declared. It’s rumoured that Paul will be taking on Mike Tyson in an exhibition sometime next year.

Paul’s younger brother Jake is scheduled to face Tommy Fury in December. Jake Paul will be hoping to take his pro record to 5-0, following up on his wins over MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

He also predictably responded to Chimaev.