UFC 246 fight card primer: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor (21-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC) will make his highly anticipated return to the octagon this weekend in the main event of UFC 246, as he takes on the veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (36-13 1NC MMA, 23-10 UFC). UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone airs live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday night, January 18th. The main card will air on PPV via ESPN+ starting with a fight time of 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, with the ESPN2 prelims kicking off at 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. ET on Fight Pass and ESPN+.

How do these two stack up?

McGregor: 31 years old | 5’9” | 74” reach

Cerrone: 31 years old | 6’0” | 73” reach

How did these two get here?

McGregor: L -Khabib Nurmagomedov (SUB) | W - Eddie Alvarez (TKO) | W - Nate Diaz (DEC)

Cerrone: L - Justin Gaethje (TKO) | L - Tony Ferguson (TKO) | W - Al Iaquinta (DEC)

What have these two done recently?

If you’re looking at what Conor McGregor has done recently in terms of actually fighting, he’s pretty much not done anything. The last time the two-weight UFC champ fought was in October 2018, when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov by fourth round submission. McGregor made the headlines in 2019 for all the wrong reasons, from an ongoing allegation of sexual assault, to pleading guilty to assaulting a elderly man in an pub back in Ireland. Looking to be in great shape for the fight with Cerrone, McGregor has the chance to remind everyone just how good he is at UFC 246. If he can perform the way he did in the likes of his lightweight title fight with Eddie Alvarez, we could be seeing the McGregor of old.

With the fight against McGregor, Donald Cerrone has the chance to get undoubtedly the biggest win of his career. ‘Cowboy’ notoriously has a history of losing in big fights, like when he lost to Rafael dos Anjos for the lightweight title back in 2015, which prompted his move up to welterweight after. Cerrone had two great outings in 2019 against Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, but he also dropped consecutive stoppage losses to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. It’s a case of what version of Cerrone turns up the night at UFC 246, but he’s definitely no slouch for McGregor.

Why should you care?

Regardless of the build-up and how both men got here, their two styles are surely going to make it an extremely fun fight to watch.