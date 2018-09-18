Woodley willing to fight Covington in November if thumb injury is cleared

Tyron Woodley has no issues fighting again in 2018. The UFC welterweight champion took out Darren Till at UFC 228, which was his fourth successful title defense. Now he knows that Colby Covington is next, and Colby is already talking his usual smack. So Woodley is willing to fight Covington in November at UFC 230, but there’s one big caveat a hand injury.

T-Wood explained the situation as a recent guest on MMA Junkie Radio:

“I’ve got an MRI on my thumb and I’m sending it for a second opinion,” Woodley said. “If I’m good, then I have no issue with fighting in November. The more I fight, the better rhythm I get in the swing of things. Obviously, I just fought, so I’m still in phenomenal shape. I’ve been eating pancakes, shrimp fried rice, brownies – taking a week and eating some bullcrap”

...

“It all depends on how severe my thumb injury is. I dislocated it in the first round punching him in the back of the head. I thought it was just jammed.”

The allure for Woodley getting on UFC 230 is the ability to fight in Madison Square Garden in New York City for a second time. He said that even if his hand isn’t 100%, it won’t matter against Covington. Unlike his last opponent:

“I would love to fight in Madison Square Garden again,” he said. “Not to sound arrogant, but would never take a fight against Darren Till if not 100 percent confident in both my hands. So I think I could beat (Covington) even if my hand’s a little jacked up.”

UFC 230 goes down on November 3rd in MSG. Right now it has a very deep card, but no main event. So this could get slotted in there quite nicely as the headliner.