Joanna Jedrzejczyk embarrasses reporter at UFC Moscow after being asked about Conor McGregor

Be careful what you ask Joanna Jedrzejczyk!

The former UFC women’s strawweight champion recently made an example out of a budding reporter for trying to get a juicy quote on Conor McGregor at a media scrum in Moscow, Russia.

Jedrzejczyk, who was in attendance for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 136 event at Olimpiyskiy Stadium, was first asked to give a prediction on the upcoming lightweight title bout between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

“I’m 50/50. I’m a big fan of Conor, and I’m a big fan of Khabib. Two different styles,” Jedrzejczyk answered (h/t Simon Samano of MMA Junkie). “As you saw, I never predict a fight. I don’t like to predict the fights. People can do that. They can predict my fights, but I never do that. Anything and everything can happen in the fight. This is definitely the fight of, what, like the century? In MMA. So I cannot wait to watch two great warriors fighting each other. I’m 50/50.”

But then, the reporter switched the focus to McGregor’s behavior in New York, where the Irishman attacked a fighter’s bus in retaliation to Khabib’s confrontation with teammate Artem Lobov in a hotel.

Jedrzejczyk didn’t like how the reporter was fishing for insults towards McGregor and decided to flip the script and told the Russian to insult ‘The Notorious’ himself, in front of the cameras. It all made for a very awkward encounter.



Check out the full video below.