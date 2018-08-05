Top welterweight contender Darren Till got to size up reigning champion Tyron Woodley for the first time at the UFC’s 25th anniversary press conference on Friday.

Both men faced off on the main stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, and ‘The Gorilla’ says he saw ‘doubt’ in the champ’s eyes.

“I didn’t see no fear in his eyes, but I just sensed a little bit of doubt,” Till told reporters at a media scrum after Friday’s press conference. “I work off a lot of energy, and I just sensed a little bit of doubt that he didn’t want to be at that press conference, he didn’t want to be there fighting me in particular. That’s what I felt. No fear, for sure, just a tiny bit of doubt.”

Woodley, who is expected to defend his welterweight title against Till at UFC 228, immediately dismissed his opponent’s claim and assured reporters that there is absolutely no doubt heading into his third title defense next month.

“He didn’t see a f-cking look of doubt, and he knows that,” Woodley fired back. “He didn’t see no doubt in my eyes and I didn’t see no doubt in his eyes, and that’s OK. He shouldn’t have any doubt. He should believe he can beat me. He should believe he’s the best in the world, otherwise you’re in the wrong business.

“He saw zero doubt and he knows that.”

Till is undefeated after 18 professional fights and catapulted into title contendership after netting back-to-back wins over Donald Cerrone and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Woodley, 36, was originally expected to defend his title vs. Covington but the newly-crowned interim champ reportedly wanted the fight pushed back to a later date. The UFC was unwilling to meet his demands.

UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till takes place next month, September 8 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.