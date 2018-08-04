Video: Eleider Alvarez knocks out Sergey Kovalev in major upset

Eleider Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) spent quite a long time effectively being avoided by WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson, accepting step-aside fees while Stevenson took on other opponents instead of his mandatory challenger. The 34-year-old Colombian-Canadian finally got his title shot, instead against WBO champion Sergey Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs), and pulled off the upset.

Consensus opinion heading into round 7 was that Alvarez was more than competitive but behind on the scorecards, with Kovalev steadily piling up rounds after a slow start. In a dramatic turn of events, Alvarez whacked Kovalev with a picture-perfect right hand that sent the Russian to the canvas. Kovalev beat the count, but Alvarez went on the attack and put him down again with a huge left hook. Badly hurt and on wobbly legs, Kovalev was dropped a third time just seconds later, and referee David Fields ended the fight. Alvarez has persevered, waited longer than he should’ve to get a world title shot, and he took full advantage in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Watch the highlights below:

.@stormalvarez continues to deal heavy damage to @KrusherKovalev, knocking him down for the second time in the round. #KovalevAlvarez pic.twitter.com/94r5eRJ4wa — HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) August 5, 2018

REPLAY: @stormalvarez with a trio of knocks downs on @KrusherKovalev to earn a tremendous KO victory in Round 7. #KovalevAlvarez pic.twitter.com/GdNw0ScKrd — HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) August 5, 2018

Alvarez was certainly considered a very formidable foe, but betting odds had him as a 5-to-1 underdog, with Kovalev as an 8-to-1 favorite, so this is one of the biggest high-level boxing upsets of 2018.