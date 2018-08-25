Brock Lesnar pulled from WWE Raw to focus full-time on UFC

Brock Lesnar is taking his return to the UFC very seriously, as it’s been reported by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer that the heavyweight powerhouse has been pulled from WWE Raw to focus strictly on MMA.

According to Meltzer, Lesnar’s WWE contract expires in just a few days, allowing the wrestling superstar to shift his focus to Daniel Cormier, who he is expected to challenge for the UFC heavyweight title in the new year.

“As far as Lesnar, his WWE contract expires in a few days,” Meltzer stated. “He was written out of storylines when Kurt Angle refused to give him his rematch. He was pulled by WWE off the Raw show this past week because nobody could come up with an idea for him that made sense. If he was staying, he could destroy everyone, but they weren’t going to have Strowman beat him since he had no matches left, and he had no matches to build up. He could go crazy and get suspended or fired, but that doesn’t do WWE any good to put more focus on him when he’s got no date to return. He is back training for fighting. He has dropped weight. He is going in with the idea of facing Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title in early 2019.”

Lesnar, 41, hasn’t fought in the Octagon since his UFC 200 co-headlining bout with Mark Hunt in 2016. Lesnar tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene and his unanimous decision win over ‘Super Samoan’ was overturned to a No Contest (NC). The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspended Lesnar for one year but, due to his retirement after the Hunt fight, the WWE-UFC fan favorite was forced to re-enter USADA’s drug testing pool. The NCAA Division I wrestling standout has already been drug tested three times in the space of one month, and the earliest he can return to the UFC is Jan. 8, 2019.

Lesnar entered the Octagon after Daniel Cormier’s knockout win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 and got into a heated altercation with the newly-crowned heavyweight champion, almost pushing ‘DC’ from one side of the cage to the other.

Lesnar and Cormier are expected to lock horns in early 2019, but it remains to be seen whether Lesnar can pass USADA’s rigorous drug testing program.

