Daniel Cormier mocks Brock Lesnar after WWE Universal Championship loss at SummerSlam

It’s no secret that Daniel Cormier is a big pro wrestling fan. And it’s also no secret that he will likely be defending his newly-won UFC heavyweight title against the returning Brock Lesnar early next year. Before that can happen though, Lesnar had some other business to take care of - namely, ending his current run as WWE Universal Champion.

At SummerSlam 2018 on Sunday, that is indeed what went down as Roman Reigns defeated Lesnar to take the title. It’s unclear if Lesnar will compete again in the squared circle before he bows out of WWE, but he is already in the USADA testing pool to prepare for an MMA return. And Cormier, looking to build the fight, started to take jabs at Lesnar on social media not long after:

Old Brock is looking smaller thru the middle. He getting ready to really come and get that ass whipped!!!! Have fun in this @Wwe title match because when we clash I’m in that ass!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 20, 2018

No more title now he can come and chase mine!!!! Sorry @BrockLesnar result will be the same!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 20, 2018

The first quip could be a reference to the fact that Brock has entered the testing and Cormier believes that’s why he’s smaller. But who knows, DC says some strange things sometimes.

Lesnar (5-3, 1 NC) made his last return at UFC 200 and beat Mark Hunt by decision, but was suspended by USADA for a positive drug test. He currently has a few months left on that suspension. Cormier (21-1, 1 NC) become just the second person to hold two UFC belts at the same time when he stopped Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.

In the aftermath of that victory Lesnar entered the cage and pushed Cormier, setting off their cartoonish rivalry. You can get bet on more pro-wrestling antics in the next few months to continue building their bout.