UFC 226 video: Brock Lesnar shoves Daniel Cormier and UFC goes full WWE

The UFC just went into full pro-wrestling mode.

Shortly after Daniel Cormier’s historic win over one of the best heavyweights of all time, he called out Brock Lesnar, who was in attendance at UFC 226. The former UFC champion and current WWE star stepped inside the cage and immediately shoved Cormier, then some pro-wrestling craziness ensued.

“Push me now. You’re going to sleep later,” Cormier said as they were being separated. “Your day is in the past, 2010, it’s like the stone age!”

Lesnar also got a chance at the mic, trashing the other heavyweights on the card.

“I walked into this building and watched these heavyweight disasters from the beginning! Ngannou is a piece of shit. Miocic is a piece of shit! DC, I’m coming for you motherf—ker!”

Both are massive personalities with star power, and while this sort of thing will sell pay-per-views, it’s all obviously fun and games. Both these decorated amateur wrestlers have been friends for a long time, and nobody inside the cage — from both fighters to UFC officials — could even hide their smiles at the impending dollar signs that this whole “altercation” will bring.

Say what you want about the sporting aspect of this match up, but this is a good business move and will surely have an entertaining build up to their reported bout in November.