Yoel Romero delivers brutal comeback to Daniel Cormier after being turned down

Earlier this week on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Yoel Romero’s manager, Malki Kawa, revealed that ‘The Soldier of God’ will be moving up to the light heavyweight division after failing to make the 185-pound weight limit on two separate occasions at UFC 221 and UFC 225.

Kawa also revealed that Romero is interested in a title fight with two-division champion Daniel Cormier, who knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 this past Saturday to become the promotion’s first ever simultaneous light heavyweight and heavyweight champ.

Romero quickly picked up from where Kawa left off and called out out ‘DC’ for a title fight at the UFC’s upcoming event in New York in November.

@dc_mma Congratulation to you for Saturday. I want to #seeyousoonboi give the people what they want to see Me and #iluhju 205 in New York — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) July 11, 2018

Cormier got news of the tweet and responded to the Cuban on a recent episode of UFC Tonight, claiming that Romero doesn’t deserve to fight for the light heavyweight strap after losing to middleweight champ Robert Whittaker at UFC 225.

“Here’s the deal…” Cormier said on UFC Tonight, per BJPenn.com’s Tom Taylor. “I never wrestled Yoel Romero, but in wrestling, he probably would have served me up. He’s one of the great wrestlers of all-time. But, you don’t fail a class and then get moved up a grade to the next one.

“Chael Sonnen did that one time, but I don’t know what was going on,” Cormier added. “Chael has a way of doing that. Let’s just say that.”

After getting news of Cormier’s response on UFC Tonight, Romero sent a scathing tweet to the former Olympian and ridiculed him for his knockout loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214.

The last time somebody “failed a grade and moved up a #class “ look like it work good @dc_mma #iseeyousoonboi #iluhju pic.twitter.com/9ALIdFLE3h — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) July 12, 2018

Jones’ win was overturned to a No Contest (NC) after the Greg-Jackson product tested positive for steroids, and Cormier was reinstated as the official light heavyweight champion. ‘Bones’ has since been removed from the UFC rankings and could face a whopping four-year suspension if found guilty by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Cormier is expected to defend his newly-acquired heavyweight title against WWE powerhouse Brock Lesnar, although the 39-year-old has recently teased at defending his light heavyweight belt against Shogun Rua before Brock returns to the Octagon next year.

With Romero now in the mix at light heavyweight, however, Cormier could very well take the bait and end up in a grudge match with the former middleweight title challenger by the end of the year.