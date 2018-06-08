Dana White: As far as I’m concerned, Georges St-Pierre is retired right now

Two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre has been uncertain about his immediate fighting future. His biggest hurdle as of the moment is the ulcerative colitis he has been dealing with since his training camp in preparation for Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

But as far as UFC president Dana White is concerned, the 37-year-old St-Pierre has reached the end of his professional career.

“We’ve been talking about a fight with ‘GSP,’ but ‘GSP’ is retired,” White told TSN (transcript via MMAjunkie). “As far as I’m concerned, ‘GSP’ is retired right now. He’s not interested in fighting anybody.”

“We were trying to do a fight with him and Nate Diaz in Los Angeles, and ‘GSP’ doesn’t want the fight,” White added. “‘GSP’ doesn’t want to fight right now. He’s not interested in fighting.”

The UFC was supposed to hold a four-man tournament involving St-Pierre, Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Those plans were scrapped, however, and one of the main reasons was St-Pierre’s medical condition.

In a separate text message sent to MMAjunkie, St-Pierre’s manager Rodolph Beaulieu went on to deny White’s claims made on his client’s behalf.

“He was on Ariel (Helwani’s) show a few weeks ago and on Joe Rogan’s podcast a couple weeks ago and during a three-hour interview he never said he was retired,” Beaulieu said. “He mentioned on both what would interest him. On both interviews, he said exactly why he had no interest for the Diaz fight. He explained all his reasoning.”

St-Pierre defeated Bisping via third-round submission at UFC 217 last November in New York City to capture the undisputed 185-pound title. During negotiations prior to that bout, White also kept saying that GSP didn’t want to return.