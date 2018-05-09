Dana White confirms Frankie Edgar gets next title shot: He’s still number three in the world

After getting back on the winning track with a win over Cub Swanson in a rematch in Atlantic City three weeks ago, Frankie Edgar immediately put himself in the conversation as a strong candidate to get the next shot at UFC featherweight gold. Apart from the belief that he could actually win over Brian Ortega, he also feels he is deserving because he is currently ranked at the third spot at the official 145-pound rankings.

Many would argue against Edgar’s line of thinking, but UFC president Dana White is fully siding with him.

“If you look at Frankie Edgar right now, the guy’s ranked number three in the world,” White said during the recent episode of the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “He’s still right in there, and you know how sh-t happens in this business, man.”

“Ortega’s next, but imagine if anything happens to those guys and Frankie stays in shape, he could absolutely dive in there for a title shot. You never know what’s gonna happen.”

“The Answer” was originally slated to face Max Holloway at UFC 222 in early March, but an injury on the champion forced him out of the fight. But instead of waiting for Holloway to heal up, Edgar chose to face Ortega, who ended up dealing him his first-ever career stoppage loss.

For this move alone, White says he has gained a ton of respect for the former 155-pound champion.

“He’s a f—ng stud,” White said of Edgar. “That’s what you do. When you’re a professional fighter and you believe you’re one of the best in the world, you fight anybody. And that’s what he did, he took the fight with Ortega.”

“It ain’t like the old days, man,” he added. “Back when Matt Serra and those guys were fighting. It’s a different world now, and a lot of these guys just want to f—ng sit out and wait because they have the money to do it. And I respect the guys that step up like Frankie Edgar, and that’s why people love Frankie Edgar. He stepped up and took a fight when he didn’t have to and he did, and that’s why people love him.”

For now, the UFC featherweight title will be put on the line at UFC 226 on July 7th in Las Vegas.