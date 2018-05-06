Video: Kyoji Horiguchi one-punch KO’s Ian McCall in nine seconds at RIZIN 10

Kyoji Horiguchi is on a tear, and his impressive win streak continued Sunday night in Japan.

The top ranked fighter literally needed just one punch and nine seconds to knock out Ian McCall. Horiguchi attempted and landed one shot and the RIZIN 10 main event bout between former UFC contenders was already over.

Watch the full fight below, along with a slow motion replay of the finish:

I have no words at all. pic.twitter.com/6DiUfNbBcG — inxxane (@inxxane) May 6, 2018

Horiguchi, who left the UFC as a free agent in 2017, has extended his winning streak to nine. This includes his last three bouts with the UFC, and a run at 134 lbs to win the RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old has shown big improvements as he approaches his prime, and could be a huge star and world ranked fighter for RIZIN, if they can hold on to him. Horiguchi’s only loss in the last six years was a 2015 defeat to top pound-for-pound king Demetrious Johnson.

Check out the full results from RIZIN 10 here.