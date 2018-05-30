Conor McGregor’s teammate calls out 50 Cent: If he wants to come to Bellator, I’ll fight him

There has been a brewing rift between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and rapper 50 Cent. It all began as far back as last July, when “The Notorious” referred to 50 Cent as a “b-tch” during the Mayweather vs. McGregor press tour in Brooklyn, New York.

The rapper later responded by stating that he would be able to take McGregor “in the street”, which did no good for the situation. In March, the two men once again engaged in a back-and-forth tirade via social media.

The two had since kept silent from the public, at least, but McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward seems to have taken this rift personally as well. During his post-fight interview after his first-round TKO win over Martin Hudson at Bellator 200 last week, the SBG Ireland fighter issued his own challenge to 50 Cent.

“50 Cent is running his mouth. He’s here tonight,” Ward said (via MMAjunkie). “He’s saying he’s a promoter. He’s saying he’s a fighter, he’ll fight Conor in the street. He’ll fight this, that. He’s more my stamp – 185.”

“If he wants to come into Bellator, I’ll fight him. That’s it.”

Ward had an eight-month stint with the UFC from November 2016 to July 2017 but was subsequently released after two consecutive losses. 50 Cent, meanwhile, was involved in a recent rift with Quinton Jackson, whom he also called out for a fight via social media.

The rapper has also been teasing about working with Bellator President Scott Coker on social media.