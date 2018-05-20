 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Badou Jack accidentally punches referee during title bout against Adonis Stevenson

The referee took a flush shot during the WBC light heavyweight championship bout between Badou Jack and Adonis Stevenson.

By Anton Tabuena
Boxing: Cleverly vs Jack Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Badou Jack took on Adonis Stevenson for the WBC light heavyweight championship on Saturday night. During the final stanza of their 12-round match up, one of the clinch battles produced a brief moment of laughs from the audience and even the commentary team.

As the two fighters clinched, the Floyd Mayweather-backed fighter in Jack threw a punch as they were being separated. Instead of hitting Stevenson though, he just ended up clocking the referee instead.

Perhaps the referee should’ve listened to the instructions he gave earlier:

The bout ended in a majority draw, with the official scores of 114-114, 114-114, and 115-113 to Jack. This is Jack’s second majority draw in his last three bouts. The draw also means that Stevenson retained his WBC light heavyweight title.

For more in-depth coverage on the boxing event held in Toronto, Canada, you can head over to our friends at Bad Left Hook.

