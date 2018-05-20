Video: Badou Jack accidentally punches referee during title bout against Adonis Stevenson

Badou Jack took on Adonis Stevenson for the WBC light heavyweight championship on Saturday night. During the final stanza of their 12-round match up, one of the clinch battles produced a brief moment of laughs from the audience and even the commentary team.

As the two fighters clinched, the Floyd Mayweather-backed fighter in Jack threw a punch as they were being separated. Instead of hitting Stevenson though, he just ended up clocking the referee instead.

Perhaps the referee should’ve listened to the instructions he gave earlier:

Protect yourself at all times pic.twitter.com/YgcxNUX0cU — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 20, 2018

The bout ended in a majority draw, with the official scores of 114-114, 114-114, and 115-113 to Jack. This is Jack’s second majority draw in his last three bouts. The draw also means that Stevenson retained his WBC light heavyweight title.

For more in-depth coverage on the boxing event held in Toronto, Canada, you can head over to our friends at Bad Left Hook.