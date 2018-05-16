Woodley: St-Pierre fighting Diaz is the ‘hugest b-tch move on the planet’

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has been looking for his “big money fight” for a while now. After winning over Demian Maia at UFC 214 last July, he has been calling out two marquee names: former middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, and Nate Diaz.

Neither of these two fights had materialized for Woodley, but in an unprecedented turn of events, UFC president Dana White recently announced that the company is planning to make a fight between Diaz and St-Pierre happen. This, of course, did not sit well with Woodley, who shared his thoughts on the matter through his recent TMZ Sports segment “The Hollywood Beatdown.”

“Let me say this in a very educated way: I think that those two guys ‘contemplating’ fighting is the hugest bitch move on the planet,” Woodley said. “If you’re going to be welterweight champion of the world and the lineal champion and you got the current champion constantly talking about fighting you, not only do you avoid fighting him and go up a weight class, now you’re gonna drop underneath him and fight underneath in a weight class that you’ve never fought in your life.”

Woodley also defended his constant call-outs to Diaz in the past, saying that he was willing to make it happen even before his shoulder surgery.

“Nate Diaz, I was gonna fight him without even having shoulder surgery back in December,” Woodley claimed. “So, the question mark to me is are you fans just gonna keep riding with these guys that claim they’ll fight anybody anytime? And they constantly avoided me.”

Woodley has yet to determine his next fight date, but he will likely be an interested spectator of the upcoming interim title fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington at UFC 225 on June 9th in Chicago.