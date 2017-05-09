UFC president Dana White made an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd where he discussed the progress (or lack thereof) being made in booking the boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Of particular interest is that White describes both men as being difficult to deal with and that there will come a point when he washes his hands of the whole thing, since he prefers to focus on the company he admits to once again owning a stake in.

We’ve taken the liberty of transcribing most of the interview for our readers:

Colin Cowherd: So, could I not make the argument that the better boxing is, the better you are.

Dana White: Yeah. We can all co-exist. Listen, the reason they got my date is because I couldn’t get my deal done in time, so they got the date. Listen, Life moves on. We don’t wait for anybody if the fights are gonna keep rolling. We didn’t get the deal done fast enough, so I lose the date. That’s how it works.

Colin Cowherd: It almost sounds like you’re hinting it’s getting close (a deal with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather).

Dana White: No, no. It’s not getting close at all. I knew that this thing was gonna be a nightmare to get done, if it can even be done. We’ll find out. Obviously, both guys want to fight each other, but what’s the deal? Can the deal be done? That’s the question.

Colin Cowherd: Will there be a point with you, Dana, where you just get fatigued on it? You’re like… you’re tired of Mayweather’s crap?

Dana White: It’s not even Mayweather. It’s not Mayweather. It’s definitely both sides of this thing that are gonna be hard to get done. And absolutely, there’s gonna come a point where I’m done. This isn’t what I do. This isn’t my business, and I’m definitely gonna walk away.

Colin Cowherd: The UFC and the Fertitta family and yourself, you sell, and listen… big payday. You can wear suits every day. You could have a T-bone steak for breakfast every day. Do you feel more, or less pressure now? How has your life changed?

Dana White: It’s exactly the same. I mean, I sold with the Fetittas, but I’m an owner again with the WME-IMG group, so I’m right back in it and it’s exactly the same. We get up every day and do the same thing that we always did, we just do it without Lorenzo (Fertitta).

Colin Cowherd: Will you feel like, if Mayweather and McGregor doesn’t happen, will that be a personal failing for you, or are you gonna say, ‘Listen, I dealt with two massive egos, and I couldn’t get it done,’ how will it land for you personally if it doesn’t work?

Dana White: Listen, if it doesn’t work for me personally… I have no… either way, it doesn’t matter to me. I know that these two guys want to fight. I’ve said many times I respect Conor and I’d like to do this fight for him, but it’s got to be the right deal. We have to get the right deal done, or it’s not going to happen, because at the end of the day, this isn’t what I do, the UFC is what I do, and I should be focusing on that, and not a boxing match that… obviously, a lot of people want to see it, there’s a lot of interest in it, but it’s not really what I do.

*Cowherd then made the formal announcement we all knew was coming, the official unveiling of the UFC’s women’s flyweight division will happen via the 26th season of The Ultimate Fighter.