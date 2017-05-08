Despite Daniel Cormier's world-class talent and nice-guy persona, the UFC light heavyweight champion hasn't connected with the MMA fan base at large.

In fact, during last year's UFC Unstoppable press conference with former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones, 'DC' was silenced with a chorus of boos while Jones, who is one of the most controversial fighters in the sport, was cheered by the Las Vegas crowd.

'Bones’, who is currently serving a one-year suspension for a failed drug test, has had multiple run-ins with the law — the 29-year-old recently completed his probation for a hit-and-run incident in 2015 — but is still favored over Cormier.

Cormier thinks he knows why: Because fans can relate to a fighter's flaws more than their perfections.

“People don’t want to be told, ‘I’m good so you should cheer for me'", Cormier told former WWE stars Edge and Christian on their Podcast of Awesomeness on Friday (h/t Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting). "Jon Jones is a guy that has made a lot of mistakes, so maybe people relate to him more. They go, ‘Forget this Daniel Cormier goody two-shoes, him and his kids and his family. I want the guy that does coke and parties and crashes cars. That’s the guy I want.’

“Maybe I’m not cool enough because I go to work, I fight, when I’m not fighting I go back and I go to my kids’ soccer and baseball games. That’s what I do. I go to wrestling. I’m not out partying. I’m not out doing all kinds of crazy stuff. Maybe I’m just too boring but I’m fine with it. I like my life.”

Jones beat Cormier via unanimous decision in their first championship bout at UFC 182 and, despite several failed attempts to solidify a rematch, it's inevitable that both men will lock horns again in the near-future.

Jones is eligible to return to competition after July 6, and the UFC are currently deciding whether to book the rematch or have Cormier defend his title against Jimi Manuwa while Jones accepts a tune-up fight.