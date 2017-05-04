UFC 213 fight card shaping up

We technically do not yet have an official main event for UFC 213, which takes place on Saturday, July 8th inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Men’s bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is set to take on former champion T.J. Dillashaw, while women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes is unofficially on course to fight Valentina Shevchenko on the same card.
On Wednesday night, the UFC confirmed Donald Cerrone versus Robbie Lawler, Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum (part 3!), and Anthony Pettis’ return to 155 to take on Jim Miller.
The UFC always loves stacking its International Fight Week/4th of July weekend pay-per-views, and there are still several spots available (plus a main event?) as they continue to build this show up. Here’s the current list of fights for UFC 213, noting that there isn’t a bout order:
Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw
Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone
Alistair Overeem vs. Fabricio Werdum
Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller
Travis Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk
Curtis Blaydes vs. Daniel Omielanczuk
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Thiago Santos
Loading comments...