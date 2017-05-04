UFC 213 fight card shaping up

We technically do not yet have an official main event for UFC 213, which takes place on Saturday, July 8th inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Men’s bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is set to take on former champion T.J. Dillashaw, while women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes is unofficially on course to fight Valentina Shevchenko on the same card.

On Wednesday night, the UFC confirmed Donald Cerrone versus Robbie Lawler, Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum (part 3!), and Anthony Pettis’ return to 155 to take on Jim Miller.

The UFC always loves stacking its International Fight Week/4th of July weekend pay-per-views, and there are still several spots available (plus a main event?) as they continue to build this show up. Here’s the current list of fights for UFC 213, noting that there isn’t a bout order:

Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone

Alistair Overeem vs. Fabricio Werdum

Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller

Travis Browne vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk

Curtis Blaydes vs. Daniel Omielanczuk

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Thiago Santos