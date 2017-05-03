It has been two months since his rematch against Stephen Thompson, and UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is already looking to make his Octagon return. Late last week, “The Chosen One” announced that he has commenced a training camp for a possible fight in July.

“As you guys have heard, champ camp just kicked off. I can’t release who it is yet, but your boy is going to be fighting in July. So stay tuned for the details on that,” Woodley said on FOX Sports: PROcast.

With his own clamor for “big money fights,” it could be expected for Woodley to look towards facing a marquee-named opponent. In his recent interview on UFC Unfiltered, he did just that by calling out some of his headline-worthy contemporaries.

“There’s a lot of fighters who say, ‘I’ll fight anybody, anytime, anywhere,’ but they really don’t mean that,” Woodley said (via MMAJunkie). “If Conor McGregor wanted to fight me, he has an opportunity to do so. So does (Michael) Bisping. So does Georges St-Pierre. So does Nick Diaz. So does Nate Diaz.”

“All these guys have a chance to step up to the plate. But ain’t nobody picked up the bat.”

The UFC’s next big event in July would be UFC 213 in Las Vegas, for International Fight Week. While the card has not been finalized, two fights have already been announced: the bantamweight title fight between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw, as well as the welterweight fight between Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone, which was originally slated for UFC 205.