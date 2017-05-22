Over the weekend, the UFC held a massive “retreat” for all their fighters. Hundreds of athletes all under one roof, for a series of events focused around the UFC brand. By all reports, there was lots of booze, a few airings of grievances, and a bit of unfinished business.

On Sunday, May 21st, news broke of a reported altercation between Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Angela Magana. The two apparently have a had words in the past over social media, and given the chance to confront one another, things seem to have gotten out of hand.

Newly released video (h/t FanSided) shows the two women arguing with one another, face-to-face, outside on a crowded sidewalk. As the camera pans behind a bystander the sound of a strike landing can be heard clearly and several people intervene between the two fighters.

Following the event, Angela Magana took to social media to report that, after talking to the police, she had decided to press charges. It remains to be seen whether Cyborg will end up in serious trouble over the incident. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates as the story develops.