 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cris Cyborg confronts, then punches Angela Magana at UFC retreat

New, 412 comments

Cris Cyborg punched UFC strawweight Angela Magana in Las Vegas.

By Anton Tabuena
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Cyborg vs Lansberg Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC gathered many of their contracted athletes in Las Vegas for an Athletes’ retreat, where an altercation between two female fighters occurred.

According to multiple reports and social media posts, Cris Cyborg confronted Angela Magana about her past insults on twitter. Shortly after, the dominant featherweight champ punched the much smaller fighter in Magana.

MMA Fighting states that one of the tweets that offended Cyborg was the one seen below. The original photo was from Cris’ visit to cancer patients in Brazil, and according to the report, her father is battling cancer as well.

After the incident, Magana took to social media to say that she pressed charges, and Cyborg was “getting arrested soon”.

Magana’s friend and fellow strawweight, Bec Rawlings, says she has video of the altercation. She also denied initial reports that Magana was “rocked” by Cyborg’s punch.

Magana is a veteran of TUF 20, and the 115 lb’er is currently 0-2 in the UFC. Cyborg on the other hand is a long time champion at 145 lbs, who is unbeaten since 2005.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...