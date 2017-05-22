The UFC gathered many of their contracted athletes in Las Vegas for an Athletes’ retreat, where an altercation between two female fighters occurred.

According to multiple reports and social media posts, Cris Cyborg confronted Angela Magana about her past insults on twitter. Shortly after, the dominant featherweight champ punched the much smaller fighter in Magana.

MMA Fighting states that one of the tweets that offended Cyborg was the one seen below. The original photo was from Cris’ visit to cancer patients in Brazil, and according to the report, her father is battling cancer as well.

Only 1 day to vote on #yourmajesty poll in previous tweet. Its anonymous you pussies. Who wore it better? Please see previous tweet to vote pic.twitter.com/ivLD7HD7vk — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) April 27, 2017

After the incident, Magana took to social media to say that she pressed charges, and Cyborg was “getting arrested soon”.

Criminal is getting arrested soon. #yourmajesty — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 21, 2017

I was the victim of roid rage today. Hope it was worth your job. Sue happy lawyers hitting me up left and right now #Cyborg — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 22, 2017

I was the victim of roid rage today. Hope it was worth your job. Sue happy lawyers hitting me up left and right now #Cyborg — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 22, 2017

Lets be clear I did not call cops UFC did. But I decided to press charges after speaking with them. I have my teeth pic.twitter.com/BKrAMpz8Sy — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) May 22, 2017

Magana’s friend and fellow strawweight, Bec Rawlings, says she has video of the altercation. She also denied initial reports that Magana was “rocked” by Cyborg’s punch.

I got a video.. @TMZ how much you wanna pay https://t.co/EVpssboD04 — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) May 21, 2017

@arielhelwani Magana was not rocked she took it like a G, but does have a busted lip. — Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) May 21, 2017

Magana is a veteran of TUF 20, and the 115 lb’er is currently 0-2 in the UFC. Cyborg on the other hand is a long time champion at 145 lbs, who is unbeaten since 2005.