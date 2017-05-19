UFC flyweight champion and pound-for-pound number one Demetrious Johnson made the rounds this week when he told Ronda Rousey to 'grow the f—k up.'

Johnson, who has defended his flyweight title ten times, was trying to offer 'Rowdy' some advice on how to rebound from her back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, but came across as a bit harsh.

Donald Cerrone and Nunes tried to offer the former women's bantamweight champion some friendlier advice.

"I don't get ready to f**king lose, but when you do, yea pull me up mother f**ker, 'dust off and lets go'", Cerrone said at a recent media scrum. It's just what happens."

"The sun's still rising, life goes on," Cerrone continued. "It's just a fight. It's nothing serious, right? It’s nothing like, 'hey, it's some serious news'. So her, like, going hiding and going crazy, why? Yea, you got your ass whooped...by one of the best in the world."

Donald Cerrone and Amanda Nunes weigh-in on how Ronda Rousey has handled her loses in the UFC. pic.twitter.com/xfmDY0qNBY — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 19, 2017

Nunes, who brutally TKO'd Rousey last year at UFC 207, advised the former Olympian to 'move forward' and said no fighter can go their entire career without losing. 'The Lioness' said that defeat can turn you into a greater fighter in the long run, citing her own losses throughout her career. The Brazilian is now the reigning bantamweight champion and the most feared fighter in the division.

While Rousey has remained tight-lipped on a possible comeback, UFC president Dana White told reporters last month that the 30-year-old hasn't mentioned anything about a return.

Nunes and 'Cowboy' will both feature on the upcoming UFC 213 pay-per-view on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nunes is set to defend her 135-pound title against Valentina Schevchenko in the co-main event while Cerrone, a former lightweight title challenger, will take on former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler on the main card.