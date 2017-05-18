Dana White recently went on TNT after an NBA Playoffs broadcast to give an update about the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor boxing match, and announce that McGregor’s side of the deal has been finalized. The two-division champion has since issued his own statement, saying he has signed a historic contract.

“It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor said on The Mac Life.

“The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

The next step is to negotiate with Mayweather’s camp, which White says he is starting to work on now. If Floyd’s recent statements are any indication though, he hinted at still not hearing from the UFC just yet.

“I’m not here to throw anybody under the bus,” Mayweather told Boxing scene. “[and] I can’t sit here and say that they are waiting on us. I’m not saying that. And we’re not waiting on them. I have a team for [negotiating] but as soon as their side communicates with our side, then the fight will happen."

Both parties seem to want the contest, but as with many big fights like these, it will all boil down to having everyone agree to terms. McGregor’s side may be complete, but there’s certainly still a lot of work to be done to finalize the deal with Floyd. Apart from the purse guarantees, they still have to talk specifics, including how the ticket sales, pay-per-view buys, and other revenue sources will be split.

Will Mayweather and UFC both bend and compromise on their usual demands to make this happen? I guess we’ll find out soon enough.