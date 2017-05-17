Ronda Rousey has not won a fight since 2015. Since her second consecutive loss to Amanda Nunes last December, she has once again chosen to remain outside of the limelight, with her fighting career uncertain.

On the other end of the spectrum is Demetrious Johnson, who has not lost since 2011, has racked up ten consecutive title defenses, and is the current top pound-for-pound fighter. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Mighty Mouse put Rousey on blast with the way she has been handling her losses.

“You look at Ronda Rousey. You got your ass beat, grow the f--k up. It happens,” Johnson said (via MMA Fighting). It's mixed martial arts. I don't want to be like that. If I lose, I'll be like, I lost.”

“Everybody f--king loses. It's part of the sport. Grow up. Look, Ronda, you lost two f--king fights in a row, and you made more f--king money than the women's roster. You'll be fine, don't worry about it.”

Throughout his entire career, Johnson only holds two losses: against Brad Pickett and Dominick Cruz, respectively. But instead of being discouraged by them, the reigning flyweight champion chose to brush them off and move on.

“I was like, it's part of life, you're going to f--kiing lose, I'm over it. I came home and nothing changed. Nothing changed,” Johnson said. “Nobody said, ‘You f--kiing suck, blah, blah, blah.’ When I started to win, nothing still changed. The only thing that changed is people started to recognize me more.

“So now that's my mindset. Somebody came to me and told me: ‘You know what I love about you?’ ‘What?’ ‘The outcome of your fights never dictates the person you are.’”