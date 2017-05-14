I really wasn’t sure who was going to win the UFC 211 main event heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos. JDS looked completely renewed in the Ben Rothwell fight, and Miocic has been dropped by guys before. JDS won the first fight too. But it turns out that it was pretty one-sided.

After Dos Santos cracked Miocic with a leg kick that seemed to damage his shin, Miocic kept going. He was landing the right, and JDS fell back into bad habits - he let himself get backed into the fence. That’s what always cost him before, and it did here too. Miocic cracked him with a huge shot, sent him slumping to the mat, and finished him off in less than half a round of work.

Miocic is quietly creeping into the territory of best heavyweight in UFC history, even if it seems kind of crazy. He has a few title defenses in a division that rarely sees that sort of dominance. He knocks guys out. He seems like a pretty cool guy. And he could potentially be a bigger draw if they can find a marketable challenge for him.