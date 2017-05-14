I really wasn’t sure who was going to win the UFC 211 main event heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos. JDS looked completely renewed in the Ben Rothwell fight, and Miocic has been dropped by guys before. JDS won the first fight too. But it turns out that it was pretty one-sided.
After Dos Santos cracked Miocic with a leg kick that seemed to damage his shin, Miocic kept going. He was landing the right, and JDS fell back into bad habits - he let himself get backed into the fence. That’s what always cost him before, and it did here too. Miocic cracked him with a huge shot, sent him slumping to the mat, and finished him off in less than half a round of work.
Miocic is quietly creeping into the territory of best heavyweight in UFC history, even if it seems kind of crazy. He has a few title defenses in a division that rarely sees that sort of dominance. He knocks guys out. He seems like a pretty cool guy. And he could potentially be a bigger draw if they can find a marketable challenge for him.
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on another clinic. Jessica Andrade clubbed Joanna early and slammed her a few times, but from then on it was all champ. She chewed up her lead leg with kicks, peppered her with jabs and right hooks, and even landed a bunch of cool head kicks. A few of them were even thrown as she was moving backwards, which boggles my mind. Andrade was right there for all five rounds, showing a pretty incredible chin. She's only 25. She'll be back.
- Demian Maia and Jorge Masvidal put on one of those fights that are nightmares for judges. The first was pretty simple - Maia rode Masvidal like a human backpack for most of the five minutes. The second and third were tough though - Masvidal would beat up Maia for the first half of the round, then get taken down and worked over on the ground for the second half. I gave Masvidal the second because he scored a lot, and gave Maia the third because Masvidal wasn't as effective on the feet and Maia gained more dominant positions. But it was close.
- Frankie Edgar's nickname really is fitting. You have a hyped prospect that has dominated everyone put in front of him so far. Who can figure him out? Well, The Answer can. Edgar absolutely dominated Yair Rodriguez for 10 full minutes, beating him to a pulp on the ground and swelling up his face so bad that the doctors were forced to call off the fight. He continues to be the best guy at 145 not named Jose Aldo.
- It was a minor thing, but I didn't enjoy Rogan and Cormier making fun of the fighters from the press conference who aren't native English speakers doing some trash talk. It's just a bad look in my opinion.
- David Branch was propped up as a big signing by the announcers, even though they couldn't mention WSOF for whatever reason. Well, he's still boring. He's got that going for him. He was able to drag Krzysztof Jotko into his game long enough to take a split decision and impress approximately no one. Yee haw.
- I did enjoy Jotko gaming the ref into getting almost immediate clinch breaks though. Why are referees so gullible?
- The prelims were straight fire.
- I'll talk about heart again in a second, but it needs to be said here - Eddie Alvarez has the heart of a warrior. The guy gets hurt in fights all the time, and he just doesn't seem to care. Dustin Poirier had him on dream street - 95% of fighters would have been done right there. But he didn't just recover, he came back firing huge shots and actually hurt Poirier. The second round was high drama, until...
- Alvarez landed two blatantly illegal knees on a downed Poirier. These were clearly intentional, illegal shots. That's not me saying that Alvarez is a dirty fighter. But throwing a knee there isn't an accident, it's not something like an eye poke. It's a premeditated strike, and should be judged as such. Again, this is not an indictment of Alvarez as a fighter. This is calling it the way it should be called, and Eddie Alvarez 100% should have been disqualified. A No Contest is not the right call by Herb Dean.
- Also, I really hate it when Joe Rogan tries to get fighters to defend themselves right after they just had their brains rattled. It was very uncomfortable when he did it to Chris Weidman after the Mousasi fight, and it was very uncomfortable here too. Rogan has already said he won't interview guys that got knocked out, right? Well, these guys are taking hellacious shots, and Poirier admitted he might have been flash KO'd by the last knee. Alvarez just got his ass kicked. Why are you making them watch the replay and attempting to get them to explain themselves? Even if it's not Rogan's call and he's being told to do this, maybe he can approach the situation a whole lot differently than he does. I think Rogan does a great job overall, but this stuff really gives me pause.
- Jason Knight is for real. His ground game looked incredible - anyone that will attempt two gogoplatas in a fight is going to get props from me. But he's a killer on the feet too. That uppercut he dropped Chas Skelly with was a thing of beauty. Absolutely terrible reffing though - that fight should have been stopped at least five punches before Jacob Montalvo jumped in. Then he let an obviously goobered Skelly stand up, just to stagger around and fall down again. That kind of stuff makes me angry.
- Hick Diaz was a lot more classy in his post-fight interview than I figured he would be, saying that he was sure Skelly broke his arm in the first round but kept fighting. He gave him major props for it, and if it's true, Skelly deserves them.
- Chase Sherman has a chin of iron. Rashad Coulter has balls of steel. These two put on a really, really crazy fight. Sherman kicked Coulter's leg into oblivion in the first, to the point that Coulter could barely stand. But in the second, Coulter just willed himself to keep throwing right hooks, and it seemed like they all landed. Huge, huge shots. Sherman walked right through all of them though, was patient, and kept kicking the leg. Coulter was barely upright and completely gassed out, but he STILL kept firing. It was captivating. Finally Sherman put him away with a brutal standing elbow, and left fans to process what the hell they just saw. It wasn't pretty. It wasn't overly technical. But it was awesome. All I know is that I'd like to see more of it.
- James Vick just keeps picking up wins. He dropped Marco Polo Reyes with a hard shot and finished him in under three minutes. Give this man a ranked fighter please.
- Cortney Casey just outclassed Jessica Aguilar on the feet. She really presses forward with combos relentlessly, and Aguilar just had no answer. She tried to fire back, but she wasn't fast enough to keep up. She also played a really strange game on the ground, standing out of guard with Casey on her back and trying to kick the legs, but leaning over so much that she just ate a plethora of upkicks. That's the most upkicks I've ever seen landed in a fight. It was crazy.
- Enrique Barzola's takedown game was the difference in his fight with Gabriel Benitez. Benitez landed some hard shots on the feet, but just couldn't stay upright for long enough. He did drop Barzola at the final horn, which added a layer of intrigue to the scorecards, but in the end it wasn't enough and Benitez dropped the decision.
- In the opening bout of the card, Gadzhimurad Antigulov wasted little time choking out Joachim Christensen, improving his UFC record to 2-0 with both wins coming by first-round submission.
