Things got heated between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at the UFC's 'Summer Kickoff' press conference in Dallas, Texas on Friday.

'Bones' and 'DC' were at each other's throats before the conference had even started, with Cormier threatening to attack Jones for mentioning his children. Cormier ended up being restrained by security while Jones told him to 'shut up'.

That intensity continued into the conference, with both men lobbing insults back-and-forth about cocaine, prostitutes and crashed cars. At one point, Cormier even dropped the N-bomb. The two light heavyweights were separated by security during their face-off.

Things didn't stop after the conference, either. Jones and Cormier continued to go back-and-forth on social media, and Jones provided some clarification on their backstage altercation.

Wow, don't worry people, he'll be crying soon — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 13, 2017

You won't do shit. Are you trying to pretend you are someone's savior? I sure as shit would be scared if u had to save me. https://t.co/y9NCEIivIJ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 13, 2017

Lol apparently. Daniel has mentioned my family many times. And it wasn't like I was insulting his children. https://t.co/Kxl011KUiC — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 13, 2017

Not true in regards to ur family I have been respectful. https://t.co/UbFKb8trqv — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 13, 2017

Yea lol I don't really care, you're my bitch https://t.co/CRZCmYH5Zx — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 13, 2017

Daniel went out of his way to say I had an embarrassing haircut backstage. I said speaking of embarrassing — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 13, 2017

What will your answer be when your kids ask how were you the toughest man in the world without beating Jon Jones? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 13, 2017

Dude freaked out and said don't ever mention my kids and threw a water bottle at me like a bitch. Was held back by one 60 year old man — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 13, 2017

Would you really consider this back-and-forth? This is like picking on a child https://t.co/ZFsRXhRZHi — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 13, 2017

Jones and Cormier will look to squash their beef in a championship rematch at UFC 214, where both men will meet in the main event. Cormier, 38, is the current champion but Jones holds a win over him from 2015. The pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on July 29 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.