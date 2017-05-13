 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

After intense press conference, Jones and Cormier continue war of words on Twitter

New, 28 comments

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier continue to trade verbal barbs on social media.

By Lewis Mckeever
MMA: UFC 196-Weigh Ins Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Things got heated between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at the UFC's 'Summer Kickoff' press conference in Dallas, Texas on Friday.

'Bones' and 'DC' were at each other's throats before the conference had even started, with Cormier threatening to attack Jones for mentioning his children. Cormier ended up being restrained by security while Jones told him to 'shut up'.

That intensity continued into the conference, with both men lobbing insults back-and-forth about cocaine, prostitutes and crashed cars. At one point, Cormier even dropped the N-bomb. The two light heavyweights were separated by security during their face-off.

Things didn't stop after the conference, either. Jones and Cormier continued to go back-and-forth on social media, and Jones provided some clarification on their backstage altercation.

Jones and Cormier will look to squash their beef in a championship rematch at UFC 214, where both men will meet in the main event. Cormier, 38, is the current champion but Jones holds a win over him from 2015. The pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on July 29 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...