Jones to Cormier: ‘Let’s not forget me popping your cherry’

The feud between current UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former champ Jon Jones has been going on seemingly forever. There was plenty of talk before their first bout in January of 2015, which Jones won, and it has never waned since. The men have been scheduled to meet again multiple times, but something always gets in the way. Last time it was Jones’ failed drug test just days before UFC 200.

Now, with Jones’ suspension end date coming up in July, it looks like they might set up the bout again. And with that comes continued trash talk from both men, of course. This time it started up because a fan commented on Cormier’s weigh-in controversy from UFC 210, something Jones was quick to denounce at the time. Jones jumped all over it, and the race was on.

No I didn't. Don't always believe what u think u see. Ur eyes lie to you sometimes https://t.co/SEwB8KiSGT — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 30, 2017

Man I can't wait to pop you in the mouth https://t.co/OkDaWvozcx — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 30, 2017

Funny that u would use that word lol "pop" like "pop" positive, "pop" a molly "pop" a cialis. I could go on for days lol https://t.co/T0yfUcIuyA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 30, 2017

Lol finally a decent joke https://t.co/i9AJwNvVsE — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 30, 2017

Lol let's not forget me popping your cherry — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 30, 2017

And there you have it. Another day in the bitter, never-ending war of words between the two best 205-pound fighters on the planet.