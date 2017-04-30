Like many combat sports athletes, Matt Hamill has retired multiple times only to come back and continue fighting late in their careers. ‘The Hammer’ last fought in the UFC back in 2013, and is still competing now at 40-years of age.

After returning from his second retirement, Hamill has competed in various regional events. He was 0-4 in the last few years, until this past weekend when he faced fellow UFC veteran Luiz Cane.

It only took 38 seconds for Hamill to get a knockout in their bout in Brazil. Watch the clip below:

Matt Hamill KO's Luiz Cané at Fight2Night 2 pic.twitter.com/O5Jdl9MIGM — Streetfight Bancho (@streetfitebanch) April 29, 2017

With the victory, Hamill ended his losing streak and improved his overall record to 13-8. It was his first victory since 2012, back when he was still in the UFC.

Before this defeat, Cane was on a pretty good run, going 5-1 since being released from the UFC back in 2012. The 36-year-old Brazilian drops his MMA record to 17-7, with 1 no contest.