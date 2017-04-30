 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Video: Matt Hamill KO’s fellow UFC vet Luiz Cane in 38 seconds

New, 16 comments

Watch UFC veteran Matt Hamill get his first win in almost 5 years.

By Anton Tabuena
Matt Hamill Hosts After-Fight Party At Tabu Ultra Lounge In MGM Grand Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Tabu Ultra Lounge

Like many combat sports athletes, Matt Hamill has retired multiple times only to come back and continue fighting late in their careers. ‘The Hammer’ last fought in the UFC back in 2013, and is still competing now at 40-years of age.

After returning from his second retirement, Hamill has competed in various regional events. He was 0-4 in the last few years, until this past weekend when he faced fellow UFC veteran Luiz Cane.

It only took 38 seconds for Hamill to get a knockout in their bout in Brazil. Watch the clip below:

With the victory, Hamill ended his losing streak and improved his overall record to 13-8. It was his first victory since 2012, back when he was still in the UFC.

Before this defeat, Cane was on a pretty good run, going 5-1 since being released from the UFC back in 2012. The 36-year-old Brazilian drops his MMA record to 17-7, with 1 no contest.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...