Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re likely aware that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been in detailed contract talks with legend Floyd Mayweather to compete in a boxing match. Despite not having everything nailed down yet, the two men continue to taunt each other in interviews and through the wonderful world of social media.

McGregor’s latest attempt at hype is an Instagram video of him in the ring with longtime head striking coach Owen Roddy, running down the idea of fighters only understanding one discipline of unarmed striking. He goes as far as to say that single-discipline fighters (ie. boxers) would be “dismantled and killed” in a real fight:

Here’s what the post says if you can’t read it:

“Myself and @sbgcharlestown (Owen Roddy) have been working together on unrestricted, unarmed fighting, since we are kids.

Not much will change when I fight under the famed, yet very limited, Queensbury rules.

No disrespect to single discipline fighters, from boxing to kicking to grappling, just know that understanding one style of fighting is simply not enough.

You are lying to yourself.

You are easily dismantled in a true fight. A fight with no rules to protect you.

In a straight fight, you do not possess enough tools to keep you alive. You will be dismantled and killed.

Like the late, great Bruce Lee once said: "When you are talking about fighting, as it is, with no rules, well then baby, you'd better train every part of your body"“

McGregor (21-3, 9-1 UFC) became the first UFC fighter to ever hold two championships at the same time, claiming the featherweight title from Jose Aldo in 2015 and the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in late 2016. The promotion made him relinquish the 145-pound title, and he has yet to defend the 155-pound title. The bout with Mayweather is tentatively penciled in for September.