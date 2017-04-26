Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre recently did a photoshoot and Q&A session, and he showed off a changed physical appearance ahead of his fight with reigning UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping. Fans were quick to comment on the state of St-Pierre’s stomach, and as you might expect, Bisping also got in on the act on the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast.

“I don’t know what’s going on, to be quite frank,” Bisping said. “But he looks like he’s been impregnated by an alien. He’s in his typical GSP little spandex tighty shorts, but they’re black, not white. He’s got his shin pads and his MMA gloves on and a gigantic belly sticking out! His belly is sticking out and he looks a little weird so I think he’s trying to have fun or trying to lead me up the garden path. I think he’s pushing his belly out.”

We still do not have a confirmed date for when these two will meet inside the Octagon. While the target has long been UFC 213 on July 8th, it doesn’t look like that’ll be the case, which Bisping doesn’t mind.

“I’m hearing that the fight’s not going to happen in July,” Bisping said. “That’s the fight we’ve had, we shook hands, and if it doesn’t happen in July then, you know, whatever. A couple more months down the line, so be it. As I say, it does help me because I have been struggling with my knee, so I’m a little happy about that. It’s a bit of a relief because I have been concerned about going straight into a training camp when I get back, because my knee just isn’t healing right. I’ve been icing and it just isn’t getting there [...] The tendons are very very tight. So, yeah, this actually helps me and gives me a couple more months.”

For what it’s worth, Bisping’s manager Audie Attar said on The MMA Hour that GSP’s camp is anticipating this fight happening late in the fall or early winter, which would mean a one-year gap between title defenses for “The Count.”

You can listen to the whole podcast at the top of the page, with Bisping’s comments on GSP’s belly coming in at about the 50:05 mark.