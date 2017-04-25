After 4 years away from the sport, Georges St-Pierre will be moving up a division and taking on current UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. To prepare for the contest, GSP says he has started to put on some weight to bridge some of the gap in size.

“I have always been the same weight. When I knew that we were going to fight Michael Bisping, when I signed the contract, that’s when I decided to put on a little more weight,” St-Pierre said during a recent Q&A with sponsor, Hayabusa. “I won’t be able to put a lot, because I’m a natural guy. But I’m already a little bit bigger than I was.

“I’m the biggest I’ve ever been right now in my life. Bisping will still be bigger than me, but I’m confident that this will help.”

Apart from it potentially helping during his return bout, the former welterweight champion also candidly admitted that he likes how he looks with the additional weight.

“It’s not my natural size, I haven’t been this big in my life. But as a man, I’m going to be honest, we want to have bigger muscles and want to be big, so I’m happy to be a little bit bigger.”

Watch clips from GSP during his recent photoshoot, where he indeed looks heavier than ever.