This Saturday, April 29 is the biggest Heavyweight boxing fight in years when Anthony Joshua (18-0; 18 KO) takes on Wladimir Klitschko (64-4; 53 KO).

On paper, Joshua vs. Klitschko is for the WBA, IBF, and IBO Heavyweight titles. But in reality, it's about so much more. This is the young, exciting knockout artist in Joshua rising up to take out the elder statesman of the division. Klitschko ruled over the division alongside his brother for years, and during that time, many fans saw their interest in Heavyweight decline. In 2015, Wlad lost in a huge upset to Tyson Fury, but numerous out of ring problems have kept Fury sidelined ever since. Now, it's either time for Wlad to regain his throne, or time for a new young gun to take over and establish himself as the sport's #1 Heavyweight (with the caveat of Fury, waiting in the wings). It's a fight that could almost single-handedly bring Heavyweight to the front of boxing for many fans. And it's a true pick 'em fight, one where we could get a classic for the ages, or where either man could be truly exposed - Joshua for his inexperience, Klistchko for his age.

For this historic match-up, HBO and Showtime have been forced to work together, as each station represents one of the combatants. Showtime will air the fight live Saturday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. ET, with HBO showing a tape-delayed replay at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT Saturday night. For international fans, the full card starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sky Box Office. Here, we'll be covering the Showtime broadcast as it airs.

Join us live this Saturday April 29 for live fight coverage of Klitschko vs. Joshua.

JOSHUA vs. KLITSCHKO FIGHT CARD

Showtime, Sat. Apr. 29, 4:15 p.m. ET live

HBO, Sat. Apr. 29, 11:00 p.m. ET replay

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko

Sky Box Office, 1:00 p.m. ET

Scott Quigg vs. Viorel Simion

Luke Campbell vs. Darleys Perez

Katie Taylor vs. Nina Meinke