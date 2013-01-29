List of current UFC fighters

Ed. Note: This list was produced and will be manually maintained by Zane Simon. He is the same creator and former minder of the Wikipedia version. Comments, feedback, and questions for Zane are more than welcome, and you can reach him at zanesimon at gmail dot com. Comments are closed as this is purely a reference guide.

This is a list of the fighters currently signed to contract under the UFC. All fighters have been organized by weight division, and within their division, by their number of appearances in the UFC. Fighters with the same number of appearances are organized by number of wins, fighters with the same record are organized alphabetically. Each fight record has four categories: wins, losses, draws, and no-contests (NC). All fight records in this article are displayed in that order, with fights resulting in a no-contest listed in parentheses.

World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) was purchased by Zuffa in 2006 and officially merged under the UFC brand on January 1, 2011. In April 2011 Zuffa purchased the Strikeforce organization, and officially folded it into the UFC in January 2013. All former WEC and Strikeforce fighters are marked with an asterisk * and have had their ZUFFA record listed in place of their UFC record, starting with WEC 25 and Strikeforce Challengers 15. These records have been, and will be, continued as former WEC and Strikeforce fighters move on in the UFC.

Fighter weight-class changes are noted with either an upward arrow or a downward arrow next to their names. This applies to fighters who have publicly announced a weight change but have yet to fight, as well as those who, as Anderson Silva has on several occasions, are fighting out of their natural weight class and then immediately returning to their previous one.

"TOTT" stands for "Tale of the Tape", designating the nationality used for each fighter during a UFC broadcast.

As of May 7, 2014 new section "Inactive fighters" has been added, as a way to categorize those fighters who have been inactive for more than a year, and who have no definite date of return planned for their next fight in the UFC. This list will also include fighters who have been inactive for less than a year, but have made deliberate statements that they are taking a long term break from competition.

Recent Cuts

These fighters have been released from their contract in the last month. If their release has not been announced they have been listed here based upon their removal from the UFC's active fighter database. Fighters in this table are listed by their release date.

Date TotT Name Division Zuffa Record Dec. 3, 2021 Liana Jojua Women's Flyweight 1–3 Dec. 3, 2021 Bharat Khandare Featherweight 0–1 Dec. 3, 2021 Felicia Spencer (retired) Women's Featherweight 3–3 Dec. 2, 2021 Impa Kasanganay Welterweight 2–2 Nov. 30, 2021 Kevin Lee Welterweight 11–7 Nov. 22, 2021 John Allan Light Heavyweight 0–2 (1 NC) Nov. 19, 2021 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 9–6 Nov. 15, 2021 Randa Markos Women's strawweight 7–9–1 Nov. 15, 2021 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 5–5 Nov. 15, 2021 Livia Renata Souza Women's Strawweight 3–3 Nov. 14, 2021 Khama Worthy Lightweight 2–3 Nov. 6, 2021 Gian Villante* (retired) Heavyweight 10–12 Nov. 2, 2021 Laureano Staropoli Middleweight 2–4 Nov. 1, 2021 Teemu Packalen (retired) Lightweight 1–3 Oct. 26, 2021 Mike Perry Welterweight 7–8 Oct. 22, 2021 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 1–3 Oct. 12, 2021 Luis Pena Lightweight 5–3 Oct. 3, 2021 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 5–5 Oct. 3, 2021 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0–3 Oct. 3, 2021 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 2–5 (1 NC) Oct. 2, 2021 Sarah Alpar Women's Flyweight 0–2 Oct. 2, 2021 Bethe Correia Women's Bantamweight 5–6–1 Oct. 2, 2021 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 3–5

Recent Signings

The fighters listed below have been signed or come out of retirement in the last month, or have yet to make their octagon debut or return. Fighters in this table are listed by signing date.

Date TotT Name Division MMA Record Dec. 12, 2021 Victor Henry Bantamweight 21–5 Nov. 30, 2021 Darian Weeks Welterweight 5–1 Nov. 17, 2021 Muhammad Mokaev Flyweight 6–0 (1 NC) Nov. 14, 2021 Joseph Holmes Middleweight 7–1 Nov. 14, 2021 Trey Ogden Lightweight 15–4 Nov. 2, 2021 Yohan Lainesse Welterweight 8–0 Nov. 2, 2021 Maheshate Lightweight 6–1 Nov. 1, 2021 Bruno Souza Featherweight 10–2 Oct. 26, 2021 Javid Basharat Bantamweight 11–0 Oct. 26, 2021 Gadzhi Omargadzhiev Middleweight 13–0 Oct. 26, 2021 Cristian Quinonez Bantamweight 16–3 Oct. 26, 2021 Karine Silva Women's Flyweight 14–4 Oct. 26, 2021 Manuel Torres Lightweight 12–2 Oct. 25, 2021 Tresean Gore Middleweight 3–0 Oct. 20, 2021 Zviad Lazishvili Bantamweight 13–1 Oct. 19, 2021 Caio Borralho Light Heavyweight 10–1 Oct. 19, 2021 David Onama Lightweight 8–1 Oct. 19, 2021 Jonny Parsons Welterweight 8–2 Oct. 19, 2021 Armen Petrosyan Light Heavyweight 6–1 Oct. 19, 2021 Piera Rodriguez Women's Strawweight 7–0 Oct. 13, 2021 Benoit Saint-Denis Welterweight 8–1 Oct. 12, 2021 Viacheslav Borshchev Lightweight 5–1 Oct. 12, 2021 Martin Buday Heavyweight 9–1 Oct. 12, 2021 Jake Hadley Flyweight 8–0 Oct. 8, 2021 Chris Curtis Middleweight 28–8 Oct. 6, 2021 Erick Gonzalez Lightweight 14–6 Oct. 5, 2021 Fernie Garcia Bantamweight 10–1 Oct. 5, 2021 Silvana Gomez Juarez Women's Strawweight 10–3 Oct. 5, 2021 Carlos Hernandez Flyweight 7–1 Oct. 5, 2021 Mike Malott Welterweight 7–1 Oct. 5, 2021 Genaro Valdez Lightweight 10–0 Sep. 28, 2021 Igor Poterya Light Heavyweight 20–2 Sep. 28, 2021 Daniel Zellhuber Lightweight 12–0 Sep. 21, 2021 AJ Dobson Middleweight 6–0 Sep. 21, 2021 Victor Martinez Lightweight 13–4 Sep. 21, 2021 Michael Morales Welterweight 12–0 Sep. 21, 2021 Kleydson Rodrigues Flyweight 7–1 Sep. 14, 2021 Jailton Almeida Light Heavyweight 14–2 Sep. 14, 2021 Lukasz Brzeski Heavyweight 9–1 Sep. 14, 2021 Jack Della Maddalena Welterweight 10–2 Sep. 14, 2021 Jasmine Jasudavicius Bantamweight 6–1 Sep. 11, 2021 Cameron VanCamp Middleweight 15–5–1 Sep. 8, 2021 Chad Anheliger Bantamweight 11–5 Sep. 8, 2021 Chidi Njokuani Middleweight 20–7 Sep. 8, 2021 Saimon Oliveira Bantamweight 18–3 Sep. 8, 2021 Josh Quinlan Welterweight 6–0 Aug. 31, 2021 Victor Altamirano Flyweight 10–1 Aug. 31, 2021 Joanderson Brito Featherweight 12–2 Aug. 31, 2021 Carlos Candelario Flyweight 8–1 Aug. 31, 2021 AJ Fletcher Welterweight 9–0 Aug. 31, 2021 Azamat Murzakanov Light Heavyweight 10–0 Aug. 25, 2021 Daniel Santos Bantamweight 10–1 Aug. 6, 2021 Abusupiyan Magomedov Middleweight 24–4–1 Jul. 26, 2021 Mike Mathetha Welterweight 3–0 May 17, 2021 Fernando Padilla Featherweight 14–4 May 11, 2021 Askar Mozharov Light Heavyweight 23–7 Jan. 23, 2021 Denys Bondar Bantamweight 14–2 Jan. 23, 2021 Rinat Fakhretdinov Middleweight 20–2 Dec. 29, 2020 Isi Fitikefu Middleweight 6–0 Nov. 24, 2020 Natalia Silva Women's Flyweight 12–5–1 Nov. 10, 2020 Nikolas Motta Lightweight 12–3 Sep. 15, 2020 Danyelle Wolf Women's Featherweight 1–0 Sep. 8, 2020 Aliaskhab Khizriev Welterweight 13–0 Aug. 19, 2020 Calen Born Welterweight 7–1 Jul. 9, 2020 Jorge Gonzalez Light Heavyweights 16–4

Heavyweights (265 lb, 120 kg): 41 Fighters

First established in 1997 at UFC 12, the heavyweight division is the first of the modern weight classes. Mark Coleman was the UFC’s first heavyweight champion and has been followed by a string of notable fighters, including Randy Couture, Bas Rutten, and Brock Lesnar. After defeating Francis Ngannou in 2018, Stipe Miocic became the first fighter to defend the heavyweight belt more than twice.

Champion: Francis Ngannou RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record – Andrei Arlovski 21–15 3. Derrick Lewis Chris Daukaus - UFC 45 16–6 2. Stipe Miocic 14–4 – Ben Rothwell 9–8 – Oleksiy Oliynyk Greg Hardy - UFC 270 9–7 12. Walt Harris 6–9 (1 NC) 8. Marcin Tybura 9–6 4. Curtis Blaydes 10–3 (1 NC) – Ilir Latifi 8–6 – Marcos Rogerio de Lima* 8–6 C. Francis Ngannou Ciryl Gane - UFC 270 11–2 5. Alexander Volkov 8–3 – Tai Tuivasa 7–3 – Chase Sherman Jake Collier - UFC Vegas 46 3–7 6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 6–3 7. Shamil Abdurahimov Tom Aspinall - UFC London 5–4 – Greg Hardy Oleksiy Oleinik - UFC 270 4–4 (1 NC) – Jake Collier Chase Sherman - UFC Vegas 46 4–5 IC. Ciryl Gane Francis Ngannou - UFC 270 7–0 – Tanner Boser 4–3 9. Augusto Sakai 4–3 15. Sergey Spivak 4–3 – Carlos Felipe 3–2 13. Blagoy Ivanov Injury 2–3 11. Tom Aspinall Shamil Abdurakhimov - UFC London 4–0 10. Chris Daukaus Derrick Lewis - UFC Vegas 45 4–0 – Alexander Romanov 4–0 – Justin Tafa Harry Hunsucker - UFC Vegas 45 1–3 – Juan Espino 2–1 – Parker Porter 2–1 14. Sergey Pavlovich 2–1 – Jarjis Danho 1–1–1 – Rodrigo Nascimento 1–1 (1 NC) – Don'Tale Mayes Josh Parisian - UFC Vegas 45 1–2 – Jared Vanderaa 1–2 – Chris Barnett 1–1 – Josh Parisian Don'Tale Mayes - UFC Vegas 45 1–1 – Alan Baudot 0–1 (1 NC) – Harry Hunsucker Justin Tafa - UFC Vegas 45 0–1 – Lukasz Brzeski 0–0 – Martin Buday 0–0

Light Heavyweights (205 lb, 93kg): 48 Fighters

The light heavyweight division has often been described as the bellwether division of the UFC. First formed at UFC Japan as the middleweight division, it has spawned several runs of dominant champions. Tito Ortiz was the longest reigning UFC LHW champion, until Jon Jones took over the mantle.

Champion: Jan Blachowicz RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record – Ovince St. Preux* ↓ 15–12 – Ed Herman* Maxim Grishin - UFC 271 13–12 (1 NC) (N/A) Jon Jones 20–1 (1 NC) 4.

Thiago Santos Magomed Ankalaev 14–8 – Mauricio Rua 11–10–1 C. Glover Teixeira 16–5 6. Anthony Smith* 13–8 1. Jan Blachowicz Aleksandar Rakic - UFC Columbus 11–6 – Alexander Gustafsson ↓ Injury 10–7 9. Nikita Krylov 8–6 12. Paul Craig 7–4–1 – Devin Clark 6–6 – Ion Cutelaba 5–5–1 – Khalil Rountree 5–5 (1 NC) 8. Volkan Oezdemir 5–5 5. Dominick Reyes 6–3 7. Magomed Ankalaev Thiago Santos 7–1 3. Aleksandar Rakic Jan Blachowicz - UFC Columbus 6–1 11. Ryan Spann 5–2 – Dustin Jacoby 4–2–1 – Michal Oleksiejczuk 4–2 (1 NC) 14. Jim Crute 4–3 – Alonzo Menifield 4–3 10. Johnny Walker 4–3 – Tyson Pedro Injury 3–3 – Da Un Jung 4–0–1 15. Jamahal Hill 4–1 – Kennedy Nzechukwu 3–2 – Marcin Prachnio 2–3 – Ike Villanueva 1–4 – William Knight 3–1 – Danilo Marques Jailton Almeida - UFC Vegas 47 2–1 – Tafon Nchukwi 2–1 – Nick Negumereanu 2–1 – Aleksa Camur Injury 1–2 – Maxim Grishin Ed Herman - UFC 271 1–2 – Jamie Pickett ↑ Caio Borralho - UFC Vegas 46 1–2 2. Jiri Prochazka 2–0 – Shamil Gamzatov 1–1 – Fabio Cherant Carlos Ulberg - UFC 271 0–2 – Philipe Lins ↓ 0–2 – Carlos Ulberg Fabio Cherant - UFC 271 0–1 – Jailton Almeida Danilo Marques - UFC Vegas 47 0–0 – Caio Borralho Jamie Pickett - UFC Vegas 46 0–0 – Jorge Gonzalez NSAC Suspension 0–0 – Askar Mozharov 0–0 – Azamat Murzakanov 0–0 – Igor Poterya 0–0

Middleweights (185 lb, 84 kg): 74 Fighters

It is hard to imagine the middleweight championship belt without Anderson Silva, but that’s the world we now live in. The title was first contested between Dave Menne and Gil Castillo at UFC 33, during what many remember as the “dark ages” of MMA in America. Since Silva lost the belt in 2012, Chris Weidman is the only fighter to defend the title more than once.

Champion: Israel Adesanya RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record 4. Derek Brunson* Jared Cannonier - UFC 270 17–6 – Sam Alvey Ian Heinisch - UFC Vegas 47 10–11–1 13. Brad Tavares 14–6 10. Kelvin Gastelum 11–8 (1 NC) 9. Uriah Hall 10–8 1. Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya - UFC 271 14–3 12. Chris Weidman Injury 11–6 – Krzysztof Jotko 10–5 7. Sean Strickland Jack Hermansson - UFC Vegas 47 11–3 – Gerald Meerschaert Dustin Stoltzfus - UFC Vegas 45 8–6 – Zak Cummings Injury 9–4 6. Jack Hermansson Sean Strickland - UFC Vegas 47 9–4 – Luke Rockhold* Injury 9–4 14. Kevin Holland 8–4 (1 NC) – Eryk Anders 6–6 (1 NC) 5. Marvin Vettori 8–3–1 3. Jared Cannonier Derek Brunson - UFC 270 7–5 C. Israel Adesanya Robert Whittaker - UFC 271 10–1 8. Darren Till 6–4–1 – Misha Cirkunov Makhmud Muradov 6–5 – Alessio Di Chirico Injury 4–6 – Abdul Razak Alhassan Joaquin Buckley - UFC Vegas 46 5–4 – Karl Roberson Injury 4–4 – Jack Marshman 3–5 – Brendan Allen 5–2 2. Paulo Henrique Costa 5–2 11. Edmen Shahbazyan 4–3 – Ian Heinisch Sam Alvey - UFC Vegas 47 3–4 – Marc-Andre Barriault Chidi Njokuani - UFC Vegas 47 2–3 (1 NC) – Maki Pitolo 1–5 – Joaquin Buckley Abdul Razak Alhassan - UFC Vegas 46 3–2 – Jun Yong Park 3–2 – Wellington Turman Rodolfo Vieira - UFC 270 2–3 15. Andre Muniz 4–0 – Roman Dolidze 3–1 – Phil Hawes 3–1 – Nassourdine Imavov 3–1 – Julian Marquez Kyle Daukaus 3–1 – Makhmud Muradov Misha Cirkunov - UFC Columbus 3–1 – Rodolfo Vieira Wellington Turman - UFC 270 3–1 – Anthony Hernandez 2–2 – Dalcha Lungiambula 2–2 – Dusko Todorovic 2–2 – Deron Winn 2–2 – Jordan Wright 2–2 – Kyle Daukaus Julian Marquez 1–2 (1 NC) – Bruno Silva 3–0 – Punahele Soriano Nick Maximov - UFC Vegas 47 2–1 – Andreas Michailidis 1–2 – Yaozong Hu 0–3 – Chris Curtis 2–0 – Dricus Du Plessis 2–0 – Andre Petroski 2–0 – Gregory Rodrigues Armen Petrosyan 2–0 – Abu Azaitar 1–1 – Jacob Malkoun AJ Dobson - UFC 271 1–1 – Alen Amedovski 0–2 – Roman Kopylov 0–2 – Dustin Stoltzfus Gerald Meerschaert - UFC Vegas 45 0–2 – Bryan Battle Tresean Gore - UFC Vegas 47 1–0 – Albert Duraev 1–0 – Nick Maximov Punahele Soriano - UFC Vegas 47 1–0 – Alex Pereira 1–0 – Cody Brundage 0–1 – AJ Dobson Jacob Malkoun - UFC 271 0–0 – Rinat Fakhretdinov 0–0 – Isi Fitikefu Injury 0–0 – Tresean Gore Bryan Battle - UFC Vegas 47 0–0 – Joseph Holmes 0–0 – Aliaskhab Khizriev 0–0 – Abusupiyan Magomedov 0–0 – Chidi Njokuani Marc-Andre Barriault - UFC Vegas 47 0–0 – Gadzhi Omargadzhiev 0–0 – Armen Petrosyan Gregory Rodrigues 0–0

Welterweights (170 lb, 77 kg): 84 Fighters

On October 16, 1998, Pat Miletich became the first UFC Welterweight champion. Dominant title runs from Matt Hughes and Georges St-Pierre were briefly interrupted by BJ Penn and Matt Serra. In 2016, Tyron Woodley took over the role of divisional king and defended the belt four times before losing it in early 2019 to yet another wrestler, Kamaru Usman.

Champion: Kamaru Usman RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record – Donald Cerrone* 29–16–1 (1 NC) – Matt Brown 16–12 – Nate Diaz 15–11 – Robbie Lawler* 15–11 8. Neil Magny 18–7 – Francisco Trinaldo 17–7 – Tim Means 14–9 (1 NC) 6. Jorge Masvidal* 14–9 – Alex Oliveira 11–9 (1 NC) – Court McGee Ramiz Brahimaj - UFC Vegas 46 9–9 4. Vicente Luque 14–3 2. Gilbert Burns 13–4 5. Stephen Thompson Belal Muhammad - UFC Vegas 45 11–5–1 7. Michael Chiesa 11–6 – Nick Diaz* 8–7 (1 NC) C. Kamaru Usman 15–0 – Alex Morono 10–4 (1 NC) 11. Li Jingliang 10–5 – Jake Matthews 10–5 3. Leon Edwards 11–2 (1 NC) 1. Colby Covington 11–3 9. Belal Muhammad Stephen Thompson - UFC Vegas 45 10–3 (1 NC) 12. Santiago Ponzinibbio 10–4 – Michel Prazeres 10–4 – James Krause* 9–5 – Niko Price 7–5 (2 NC) – Warlley Alves Jack Della Maddalena - UFC 270 8–5 – Gunnar Nelson Injury 8–5 – Bryan Barberena 7–6 – Elizeu Zaleski 9–3 – Randy Brown 8–4 – Max Griffin 6–6 – Danny Roberts 7–4 – Dhiego Lima 4–7 – Mickey Gall 6–4 10. Geoff Neal 6–2 – Trevin Giles ↓ Michael Morales - UFC 270 5–3 – Nicolas Dalby 3–4–1 15. Daniel Rodriguez 6–1 – Ramazan Emeev 5–2 – Claudio Silva 5–2 14. Muslim Salikhov Michel Pereira - UFC Vegas 46 5–1 – Michel Pereira Muslim Salikhov - UFC Vegas 46 4–2 – Kenan Song 4–2 – Lyman Good 3–3 – Dwight Grant 3–3 13. Sean Brady 5–0 – Khaos Williams 4–1 – Miguel Baeza 3–2 – David Zawada 1–4 – Khamzat Chimaev 4–0 – Matthew Semelsberger 3–1 – Takashi Sato 2–2 – Jason Witt Philip Rowe - UFC Vegas 47 2–2 – Jared Gooden 1–3 – Sasha Palatnikov 1–2 – Jordan Williams 0–3 – Carlston Harris Shavkat Rakhmonov - UFC Vegas 47 2–0 – Shavkat Rakhmonov Carlston Harris - UFC Vegas 47 2–0 – Ramiz Brahimaj Court McGee - UFC Vegas 46 1–1 – Gabriel Green Injury 1–1 – Mike Jackson 1–1 – Sergey Khandozhko 1–1 – Mounir Lazzez 1–1 – Abubakar Nurmagomedov 1–1 – Philip Rowe Jason Witt - UFC Vegas 47 1–1 – Niklas Stolze 0–2 – Ian Garry 1–0 – Jeremiah Wells 1–0 – Louis Cosce 0–1 – Orion Cosce Mike Mathetha - UFC 271 0–1 – Preston Parsons 0–1 – Benoit Saint-Denis 0–1 – Martin Sano 0–1 – Darian Weeks 0–1 – Calen Born 0–0 – Jack Della Maddalena Warlley Alves - UFC 270 0–0 – AJ Fletcher 0–0 – Yohan Lainesse 0–0 – Mike Malott 0–0 – Mike Mathetha Orion Cosce - UFC 271 0–0 – Michael Morales Trevin Giles - UFC 270 0–0 – Jonny Parsons 0–0 – Josh Quinlan 0–0

Lightweights (155 lb, 70 kg): 92 Fighters

Back in 2002, the lightweight division was written off a failed experiment. After a four fighter tournament produced nothing, the division was effectively put on hold until 2006. Since it's rejuvenation it has become the UFC's deepest and most competitive division. When Conor McGregor won the belt in 2016 he became the UFC's first concurrent two-division champion. However, no title holder has defended the lightweight title more than three times to date.

Champion: Charles Oliveira RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record – Jim Miller 22–15 (1 NC) – Jeremy Stephens 15–18 (1 NC) – Clay Guida 17–15 7. Rafael dos Anjos 19–11 1. Dustin Poirier* 21–7 (1 NC) C. Charles Oliveira 20–8 (1 NC) – Joe Lauzon 15–12 – Michael Johnson 11–13 – Bobby Green 13–8–1 3. Beneil Dariush Islam Makhachev 15–4–1 6. Tony Ferguson 15–4 8. Daniel Hooker 11–7 – John Makdessi Nasrat Haqparast 11–7 – Drew Dober 9–7 (1 NC) 9. Conor McGregor 10–4 11. Carlos Diego Ferreira Mateusz Gamrot - UFC Vegas 45 8–4 – Scott Holtzman 7–5 5. Islam Makhachev Beneil Dariush 10–1 – Renato Moicano Alexander Hernandez - UFC 271 7–4 – Leonardo Santos 7–2–1 – Marc Diakiese 5–5 – Christos Giagos 5–5 – Vinc Pichel Mark O. Madsen - UFC 271 7–2 2. Justin Gaethje 6–3 – Jared Gordon 6–3 – Alan Patrick 5–3 (1 NC) 10. Gregor Gillespie 7–1 – Nasrat Haqparast John Makdessi 5–3 – Alex Hernandez Renato Moicano - UFC 271 5–3 – Rick Glenn 4–3–1 – Damir Hadzovic 4–4 15. Thiago Moises 4–4 – Drakkar Klose Injury 5–2 – Davi Ramos 4–3 – Joaquim Silva 4–3 – Chris Gruetzemacher 3–4 – Austin Hubbard 3–4 – Frank Camacho Injury 2–5 – Grant Dawson 5–0–1 13. Rafael Fiziev 5–1 – David Teymur 5–1 – Jalin Turner 4–2 – Matt Frevola Genaro Valdez - UFC 270 2–3–1 – Joel Alvarez Arman Tsarukyan 4–1 – Claudio Puelles 4–1 12. Brad Riddell 4–1 14. Arman Tsarukyan Joel Alvarez 4–1 – Magomed Mustafaev 3–2 – Devonte Smith 3–2 – Damir Ismagulov 4–0 – Joseph Solecki 3–1 – Jamie Mullarkey 2–2 – Jesse Ronson ↓ USADA Suspension 1–3 – Luigi Vendramini 1–3 – Mark O. Madsen Vinc Pichel - UFC 271 3–0 – Mike Davis 2–1 – Mateusz Gamrot Diego Ferreira - UFC Vegas 45 2–1 – Fares Ziam Terrance McKinney 2–1 – Mason Jones 1–1 (1 NC) 4. Michael Chandler 1–2 – Alex da Silva 1–2 – Rafa Garcia 1–2 – Jai Herbert 1–2 – Matt Sayles ↑ Jordan Leavitt - UFC Vegas 45 1–2 – Rodrigo Vargas 1–2 – Ottman Azaitar 2–0 – Rafael Alves 1–1 – Ignacio Bahamondes Zhu Rong 1–1 – Steve Garcia Jr. 1–1 – Jordan Leavitt Matt Sayles - UFC Vegas 45 1–1 – Uros Medic 1–1 – Rongzhu Ignacio Bahamondes 1–1 – Alex Munoz 0–2 – Charlie Ontiveros 0–2 – Guram Kutateladze 1–0 – Terrance McKinney Fares Ziam 1–0 – Paddy Pimblett 1–0 – Mike Breeden 0–1 – Dakota Bush Viacheslav Borshchev - UFC Vegas 46 0–1 – Erick Gonzalez 0–1 – Brandon Jenkins 0–1 – Natan Levy 0–1 – David Onama 0–1 – Viacheslav Borshchev Dakota Bush - UFC Vegas 46 0–0 – Maheshate 0–0 – Victor Martinez 0–0 – Nikolas Motta 0–0 – Trey Ogden 0–0 – Manuel Torres 0–0 – Genaro Valdez Matt Frevola - UFC 270 0–0 – Cameron VanCamp 0–0 – Daniel Zellhuber 0–0

Featherweights (145 lb, 65 kg): 77 Fighters

The featherweight division has its roots back in the WEC with former champions Urijah Faber and Mike Brown. The current UFC version was taken fighter for fighter in 2010 and was ruled over by Jose Aldo until his defeat at the hands of Conor McGregor in 2015.

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record – Cub Swanson* Darren Elkins - UFC Vegas 45 17–11 10. Edson Barboza Bryce Mitchell - UFC 272 16–10 1. Max Holloway 19–6 – Alex Caceres 14–10 (1 NC) – Darren Elkins Cub Swanson - UFC Vegas 45 16–8 – Andre Fili 9–7 (1 NC) 4. Chan-Sung Jung* 7–5 3. Yair Rodriguez 8–2 (1 NC) 9. Dan Ige 7–4 – Chas Skelly Mark Striegl 7–4 – Makwan Amirkhani Mike Grundy - UFC London 6–5 – Charles Rosa 5–6 – Landon Vannata 4–5–2 C. Alex Volkanovski 10–0 7. Josh Emmett 8–2 2. Brian Ortega 7–2 (1 NC) 14. Shane Burgos 7–3 – Gabriel Benitez TJ Brown - UFC Vegas 47 5–5 – Daniel Pineda 4–5 (1 NC) 5. Calvin Kattar Giga Chikadze - UFC Vegas 46 6–3 – Ricardo Ramos 6–3 – Julian Erosa Steven Peterson - UFC Vegas 47 4–5 6. Arnold Allen 8–0 – Zubaira Tukhugov 5–2–1 – Andre Ewell ↑ Charles Jourdain - UFC Vegas 45 4–4 8. Giga Chikadze Calvin Kattar - UFC Vegas 46 7–0 – Hakeem Dawodu Mike Trizano - UFC Vegas 47 5–2 N/A Zabit Magomedsharipov Illness 6–0 – Ryan Hall 5–1 – Billy Quarantillo 4–2 – Gavin Tucker 4–2 – Dooho Choi Injury 3–3 – Steven Peterson Julian Erosa - UFC Vegas 47 3–3 – Seung-Woo Choi 3–3 – Youssef Zalal 3–3 – Damon Jackson 2–2–1 (1 NC) – Charles Jourdain Andre Ewell - UFC Vegas 45 2–3–1 13. Movsar Evloev Ilia Topuria - UFC 270 5–0 11. Bryce Mitchell Edson Barboza - UFC 272 5–0 12. Sodiq Yusuff 4–1 – Omar Morales 3–2 – Darrick Minner 2–3 – Shane Young 2–3 – Sean Soriano 0–5 – Lerone Murphy 3–0–1 – Mike Trizano Hakeem Dawodu - UFC Vegas 47 3–1 – Sean Woodson 3–1 – Danny Henry 2–2 – Chase Hooper 2–2 – Nate Landwehr 2–2 – Kyle Nelson 1–3 – Pat Sabatini 3–0 15. Ilia Topuria Movsar Evloev - UFC 270 3–0 – Herbert Burns 2–1 – Austin Lingo Jonathan Pearce 2–1 – Jonathan Pearce Austin Lingo 2–1 – Danny Chavez 1–1–1 – Josh Culibao 1–1–1 – Bill Algeo Joanderson Brito - UFC Vegas 46 1–2 – TJ Brown Gabriel Benitez - UFC Vegas 46 1–2 – Jamall Emmers 1–2 – Mike Grundy Makwan Amirkhani - UFC London 1–2 – L'udovit Klein 1–2 – Melsik Baghdasaryan 2–0 – Tristan Connelly 1–1 – Kron Gracie 1–1 – Tucker Lutz 1–1 – Luis Saldana 1–1 – Shayilan 1–1 – Kevin Croom 0–1 (1 NC) – Collin Anglin 0–2 – Kamuela Kirk 1–0 – TJ Laramie 0–1 – Bruno Souza 0–1 – Mark Striegl ↑ Chas Skelly 0–1 – Joanderson Brito Bill Algeo 0–0 – Fernando Padilla 0–0

Women Featherweights (145 lb, 66 kg): 5 Fighters

First built over a series of superfights for Invicta featherweight champion Cris Cyborg at a catchweight of 140lbs, the UFC finally created a full fledged 145 lb division on December 13th of 2016. Germaine de Randamie defeated Holly Holm on February 11, 2017 to win the first UFC featherweight title, however she vacated it shortly afterward when she refused to face Cyborg as the division's top contender. Cyborg took the vacated belt in 2017, defeating fellow former Invicta champion Tonya Evinger.

Champion: Amanda Nunes RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record – Holly Holm ↑ Injury 7–5 – Aspen Ladd 4–2 – Norma Dumont 3–1 – Leah Letson 1–1 – Danyelle Wolf Injury 0–0

Bantamweights (135 lb, 61 kg): 84 Fighters

Also part of the 2010 merger, and the WEC before it, the bantamweight division is one of the UFC’s newest. Pre UFC notables include Miguel Torres, Chase Beebe, and Eddie Wineland. A long-extended title run from Dominick Cruz was plagued by injuries and only produced 3 title defenses over two terms and almost four years as champ.

Champion: Aljamain Sterling RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record – Rani Yahya* 20–7–1 (1 NC) – Urijah Faber* 19–10 8. Frankie Edgar 18–10–1 5. José Aldo* 21–6 12. Raphael Assuncao* Ricky Simon - UFC Vegas 45 14–7 – Eddie Wineland* 10–11 13. Marlon Vera 12–6 10. Dominick Cruz* 14–3 2. T.J. Dillashaw 13–4 9. Pedro Munhoz 10–7 – Louis Smolka 8–8 C. Aljamain Sterling Injury 12–3 4. Rob Font 9–4 – Alejandro Perez 8–3–1 – Brian Kelleher Saidyokub Kakhramonov - UFC Vegas 46 7–5 3. Cory Sandhagen 7–3 – Kyung Ho Kang 6–3 (1 NC) 6. Marlon Moraes 5–5 – Frankie Saenz 5–5 1. Petr Yan 8–1 15. Song Yadong 7–1–1 11. Merab Dvalishvili 7–2 14. Cody Stamann Said Nurmagomedov - UFC 270 5–3–1 – Douglas Silva de Andrade Sergey Morozov - UFC 271 5–4 – David Grant 4–5 – Sean O'Malley 7–1 – Ricky Simon Raphael Assuncao - UFC Vegas 45 6–2 – Casey Kenney 5–3 – Jonathan Martinez 5–3 – Chris Gutierrez 5–1–1 – Montel Jackson 5–2 – Julio Arce 4–3 – Guido Cannetti Kris Moutinho 2–5 – Raoni Barcelos Victor Henry - UFC Vegas 45 5–1 – Nathaniel Wood 4–2 – Vince Morales 3–3 – Raulian Paiva 3–3 – Felipe Colares 2–3 – Randy Costa 2–3 – Khalid Taha Mario Bautista 2–3 – Jack Shore Umar Nurmagomedov - UFC London 4–0 – Adrian Yanez 4–0 – Batgerel Danaa 3–1 – Miles Johns John Castaneda - UFC Vegas 47 3–1 – Said Nurmagomedov Cody Stamann - UFC 270 3–1 – Kyler Phillips Marcelo Rojo - UFC 271 3–1 – Heili Alateng 2–1–1 – Hunter Azure 2–2 – Mario Bautista Khalid Taha 2–2 – Tony Gravely Saimon Oliveira - UFC 270 2–2 – Aiemann Zahabi 2–2 – Gustavo Lopez 1–2–1 – Nathan Maness 3–0 – Timur Valiev 2–0 (1 NC) – Tony Kelley 2–1 – Benito Lopez 2–1 – Trevin Jones Javid Basharat 1–1 (1 NC) – Journey Newson 1–2 – Aaron Phillips 0–3 – Domingo Pilarte 0–3 – John Castaneda Miles Johns - UFC Vegas 47 1–1 – Sergey Morozov Douglas D'Silva - UFC 271 1–1 – Johnny Munoz 1–1 – JP Buys 0–2 – Kevin Natividad 0–2 – Gaetano Pirrello 0–2 – Saidyokub Kakhramonov Brian Kelleher - UFC Vegas 46 1–0 – Ronnie Lawrence Mana Martinez - UFC 271 1–0 – Mana Martinez Ronnie Lawrence - UFC 271 1–0 – Umar Nurmagomedov Jack Shore - UFC London 1–0 – Ricky Turcios 1–0 – Cameron Else 0–1 – Zviad Lazishvili 0–1 – Kris Moutinho Guido Cannetti 0–1 – Marcelo Rojo Kyler Phillips - UFC 271 0–1 – Liudvik Sholinian 0–1 – Jesse Strader Chad Anheliger 0–1 – Chad Anheliger Jesse Strader 0–0 – Javid Basharat Trevin Jones 0–0 – Fernie Garcia 0–0 – Victor Henry Raoni Barcelos - UFC Vegas 45 0–0 – Saimon Oliveira Tony Gravely - UFC 270 0–0 – Cristian Quinonez 0–0 – Daniel Santos 0–0

Women Bantamweights (135 lb, 61 kg): 26 Fighters

The women’s bantamweight division is the first women’s division in UFC history. Strikeforce champion Ronda Rousey was promoted to UFC champion upon the weightclass’ inception on December 6th, 2012. Her fight with Liz Carmouche became the first women’s UFC bout, and among the largest in women’s combat sports history. Rousey went on to defend her title six times, before losing it to Holly Holm.

Champion: Julianna Pena RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record 1. Amanda Nunes* 15–3 15. Alexis Davis* 9–7 N/A Raquel Pennington Macy Chaisson - UFC Vegas 45 9–5 8. Miesha Tate* 8–6 9. Sara McMann Karol Rosa - UFC Columbus 6–6 1. Germaine de Randamie* Injury 8–3 4. Irene Aldana 6–4 C. Julianna Pena 7–2 7. Ketlen Vieira 6–2 11. Lina Lansberg 4–4 – Ashlee Evans-Smith 3–5 12. Pannie Kianzad 4–3 6. Yana Kunitskaya 4–3 10. Macy Chiasson Raquel Pennington - UFC Vegas 45 5–1 – Jessy-Rose Clark 4–2 – Veronica Macedo 1–4 14. Karol Rosa Sara McMann - UFC Columbus 4–0 13. Julia Avila 3–1 – Yanan Wu 1–3 – Bea Malecki 2–1 – Joselyne Edwards 1–2 – Julija Stoliarenko 0–3 – Stephanie Egger 1–1 – Zarah Fairn ↓ 0–2 – Shanna Young 0–2 – Josiane Nunes 1–0

Flyweights (125 lb, 56 kg): 39 Fighters

The UFC’s flyweight division is its first truly non-transported weight class since the promotion decided to create a lightweight division all the way back in 2001. Demetrious Johnson emerged from an initial four-man tournament as the division's first champion and went on to become the most dominant champion in UFC history, with 11 title defenses. Johnson lost his title to Henry Cejudo in 2018, and was quickly released from his contract in exchange for ONE Championship fighter Ben Askren.

Champion: Brandon Moreno RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record 10. Tim Elliott 6–10 1. Deiveson Figueiredo Brandon Moreno - UFC 270 9–2–1 C. Brandon Moreno Deiveson Figueiredo - UFC 270 8–2–2 – Cody Garbrandt 7–5 3. Alexandre Pantoja 8–3 9. Matt Schnell 5–4 7. Kai Kara-France 6–2 4. Alex Perez 6–2 12. Matheus Nicolau 5–1 8. Rogerio Bontorin Brandon Royval - UFC Vegas 46 3–2 15. Tyson Nam 2–3 – Bruno Silva 2–3 2. Askar Askarov Injury 3–0–1 13. Su Mudaerji 3–1 – Manel Kape 2–2 – Ode Osbourne 2–2 6. Brandon Royval Rogerio Bontorin - UFC Vegas 46 2–2 – Zhalgas Zhumagulov 1–3 11. David Dvorak 3–0 – Cody Durden Muhammad Mokaev - UFC London 1–1–1 – Zarrukh Adashev Kleydson Rodrigues - UFC Vegas 46 1–2 – Malcolm Gordon Denys Bondar - UFC Vegas 47 1–2 14. Amir Albazi 2–0 – Jeff Molina 2–0 – Tagir Ulanbekov 2–0 – Francisco Figueiredo Jake Hadley - UFC London 1–1 – Aoriqileng 0–2 – Victor Rodriguez 0–2 – Daniel Lacerda 0–1 – Allan Nascimento 0–1 – Juancamilo Ronderos 0–1 – CJ Vergara 0–1 – Victor Altamirano Carlos Hernandez 0–0 – Denys Bondar Malcolm Gordon - UFC Vegas 47 0–0 – Carlos Candelario 0–0 – Jake Hadley Francisco Figueiredo - UFC London 0–0 – Carlos Hernandez Victor Altamirano 0–0 – Muhammad Mokaev Cody Durden - UFC London 0–0 – Kleydson Rodrigues Zarrukh Adashev - UFC Vegas 46 0–0

Women Flyweights (125 lb, 57 kg): 44 Fighters

In April of 2016, Joanne Calderwood vs. Valerie Letourneau was announced as the first flyweight bout in UFC history. A year later, the promotion made plans for a women's flyweight season of the Ultimate Fighter, in order to fully create the division and crown its first champion. Following injury and USADA issues a late notice bout between Mara Romero Borella and Kalindra Faria became the first fight in the newly official weight class. At the TUF 26 Finale Nicco Montano defeated Roxanne Modafferi to become the first UFC women's flyweight champion. Montano was stripped less than a year later after withdrawing from her first title defense due to weight cutting issues.

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record 1. Jessica Andrade 13–7 8. Jessica Eye Manon Fiorot - UFC 272 5–9 (1 NC) 6. Joanne Wood 7–7 – Cortney Casey 6–8 C. Valentina Shevchenko 11–2 2. Katlyn Chookagian Jennifer Maia - UFC Vegas 46 9–4 3. Lauren Murphy 7–5 – Gillian Robertson 7–4 5. Cynthia Calvillo 6–4–1 9. Roxanne Modafferi Casey O'Neill - UFC 271 4–7 – J.J. Aldrich 6–3 – Sijara Eubanks Melissa Gatto - UFC Vegas 45 5–4 15. Montana De La Rosa 5–2–1 10. Alexa Grasso Vivi Araujo - UFC 270 5–3 11. Andrea Lee 5–3 – Maryna Moroz 5–3 4. Jennifer Maia Katlyn Chookagian - UFC Vegas 46 4–3 – Molly McCann Luana Carolina - UFC London 4–3 – Ji Yeon Kim Poliana Botelho - UFC 270 3–4 – Ariane Lipski 3–4 – Antonina Shevchenko 3–4 – Gina Mazany 2–5 7. Viviane Araujo Alexa Grasso - UFC 270 4–2 13. Maycee Barber 4–2 – Poliana Botelho Ji Yeon Kim - UFC 270 3–3 – Sabina Mazo 3–3 – Priscila Cachoeira 2–4 12. Taila Santos 4–1 – Mayra Bueno Silva 2–2–1 – Luana Carolina Molly McCann - UFC London 3–1 14. Miranda Maverick 2–2 – Tracy Cortez Injury 3–0 – Manon Fiorot Jessica Eye - UFC 272 3–0 – Casey O'Neill Roxanne Modafferi - UFC 271 3–0 – Mariya Agapova 2–1 – Erin Blanchfield 2–0 – Kay Hansen ↑ Jasmine Jasudavicius 1–1 – Victoria Leonardo 0–2 – Melissa Gatto Sijara Eubanks - UFC Vegas 45 1–0 – Mandy Bohm 0–1 – Elise Reed 0–1 – Jasmine Jasudavicius Kay Hansen - UFC 270 0–0 – Karine Silva 0–0 – Natalia Silva Injury 0–0

Women Strawweights (115 lb, 52 kg): 46 Fighters

On December 11, 2013 the UFC announced it’s acquisition of 11 strawweight fighter contracts from Invicta FC. This included the contracts of the the current Invicta champion, Carla Esparza, as well as top contenders Tecia Torres and Joanne Calderwood. The first UFC 115 lb champion, Carla Esparza, was crowned following the 20th season of the Ultimate Fighter when she defeated Rose Namajunas for the title. Joanna Jedrzejczyk became the division’s first dominant champ, defending the belt 5 times between 2015 and 2017.

Champion: Rose Namajunas RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record 14. Angela Hill Amanda Lemos - UFC Vegas 45 8–10 2. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 10–4 9. Tecia Torres 9–5 3. Carla Esparza 9–4 C. Rose Namajunas 9–3 8. Claudia Gadelha 7–5 – Karolina Kowalkiewicz 5–7 10. Michelle Waterson Amanda Ribas - UFC Columbus 6–5 – Ashley Yoder 3–7 15. Felice Herrig 5–4 5. Mackenzie Dern 6–2 6. Marina Rodriguez 5–1–2 7. Nina Nunes 4–4 4. Yan Xiaonan 6–1 1. Weili Zhang 5–2 – Hannah Cifers 2–5 11. Amanda Ribas Angela Hill - UFC Columbus 5–1 12. Virna Jandiroba 3–3 – Jessica Penne 3–3 – Polyana Viana 3–3 (N/A) Tatiana Suarez 5–0 13. Amanda Lemos Angela Hill - UFC Vegas 45 4–1 – Loma Lookboonmee 3–2 – Jinh Yu Frey Hannah Goldy 2–2 – Lupita Godinez 2–2 – Mallory Martin 1–3 – Ariane Carnelossi 2–1 – Cheyanne Vlismas 2–1 – Diana Belbita Gloria de Paula 1–2 – Hannah Goldy Jinh Yu Frey 1–2 – Miranda Granger 1–2 – Sam Hughes 0–3 – Luana Pinheiro 2–0 – Montserrat Conejo 1–1 – Kanako Murata 1–1 – Mizuki Inoue 1–1 – Tabatha Ricci 1–1 – Brianna Van Buren 1–1 – Gloria de Paula Diana Belbita 0–2 – Cory McKenna 1–0 – Vanessa Demopoulos ↓ Silvana Gomez Juarez - UFC Vegas 46 0–1 – Silvana Gomez Juarez Vanessa Demopoulos - UFC Vegas 46 0–1 – Liang Na 0–1 – Istela Nunes 0–1 – Maria Oliveira 0–1 – Piera Rodriguez 0–0

Inactive Fighters

Due to the increasing size and complexity of the UFC roster it has become necessary to start separating out those fighters who have been inactive for increasingly long stretches of time. The goal of this list has always been to present users with information as to who is fighting in the UFC currently. As such, fighters will be included in this table if they have been inactive for more than a year without a planned date of return, or have made official statements that they are stepping away from the sport for an undetermined period of time. Fighters will be organized by weight class, and alphabetically within weight class, and listed with the date of their last fight.

Date TotT Name Division Zuffa Record Jul. 8, 2017 Travis Browne Heavyweight 9–7–1 Sep. 14, 2019 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 3–2 (1 NC) Jan. 20, 2021 Tom Breese Middleweight 5–3 Dec. 7, 2019 Trevor Smith* Middleweight 7–9 Sep. 15, 2018 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0–1 Oct. 12, 2019 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0–3 Jun. 17, 2017 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweight 13–4 (1 NC) Mar. 1, 2014 John Hathaway Welterweight 7–2 Oct. 5, 2019 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 2–2 Aug. 31, 2013 Pascal Krauss Welterweight 2–2 May 12, 2018 Alberto Mina Welterweight 3–1 Jan. 2, 2016 Sheldon Westcott Welterweight 1–2 Dec. 21, 2019 Dong-Hyun Ma Lightweight 3–5 Sep. 16, 2017 Alex Reyes 0–1 Sep. 7, 2019 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 7–2 Oct. 26, 2019 Alex White Lightweight 4–6 May 15, 2021 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 2–4 Jul. 18, 2020 Nad Narimani Featherweight 2–2 Nov. 25, 2017 Guan Wang Featherweight 1–0 Dec. 14, 2019 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 1–4 N/A Zhenhong Lu Featherweight 0–0 May 24, 2014 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweight 2–0 Dec. 8, 2018 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 2–4 Dec. 21, 2019 Pingyuan Liu Bantamweight 2–2 Sep. 19, 2020 Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 1–2 May 11, 2019 Talita Bernardo Women's Bantamweight 1–3 Jun. 1, 2019 Tonya Evinger Women's Bantamweight 0–3 Jan. 16, 2021 Vanessa Melo Women's Bantamweight 1–3 Nov. 16, 2019 Isabella de Padua Women's Flyweight 0–1

