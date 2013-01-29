 clock menu more-arrow no yes

List of current UFC fighters

A comprehensive list of all UFC roster moves, releases, signings, and fight announcements for the 660 fighters from strawweight all the way up to heavyweight. - Updated December 13, 2021

By Zane Simon Updated
Ed. Note: This list was produced and will be manually maintained by Zane Simon. He is the same creator and former minder of the Wikipedia version. Comments, feedback, and questions for Zane are more than welcome, and you can reach him at zanesimon at gmail dot com. Comments are closed as this is purely a reference guide.

This is a list of the fighters currently signed to contract under the UFC. All fighters have been organized by weight division, and within their division, by their number of appearances in the UFC. Fighters with the same number of appearances are organized by number of wins, fighters with the same record are organized alphabetically. Each fight record has four categories: wins, losses, draws, and no-contests (NC). All fight records in this article are displayed in that order, with fights resulting in a no-contest listed in parentheses.

World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) was purchased by Zuffa in 2006 and officially merged under the UFC brand on January 1, 2011. In April 2011 Zuffa purchased the Strikeforce organization, and officially folded it into the UFC in January 2013. All former WEC and Strikeforce fighters are marked with an asterisk * and have had their ZUFFA record listed in place of their UFC record, starting with WEC 25 and Strikeforce Challengers 15. These records have been, and will be, continued as former WEC and Strikeforce fighters move on in the UFC.

Fighter weight-class changes are noted with either an upward arrow or a downward arrow next to their names. This applies to fighters who have publicly announced a weight change but have yet to fight, as well as those who, as Anderson Silva has on several occasions, are fighting out of their natural weight class and then immediately returning to their previous one.

"TOTT" stands for "Tale of the Tape", designating the nationality used for each fighter during a UFC broadcast.

As of May 7, 2014 new section "Inactive fighters" has been added, as a way to categorize those fighters who have been inactive for more than a year, and who have no definite date of return planned for their next fight in the UFC. This list will also include fighters who have been inactive for less than a year, but have made deliberate statements that they are taking a long term break from competition.

Recent Cuts

These fighters have been released from their contract in the last month. If their release has not been announced they have been listed here based upon their removal from the UFC's active fighter database. Fighters in this table are listed by their release date.

Date TotT Name Division Zuffa Record
Dec. 3, 2021 Georgian Liana Jojua Women's Flyweight 1–3
Dec. 3, 2021 Indian Bharat Khandare Featherweight 0–1
Dec. 3, 2021 Canadian Felicia Spencer (retired) Women's Featherweight 3–3
Dec. 2, 2021 American Impa Kasanganay Welterweight 2–2
Nov. 30, 2021 American Kevin Lee Welterweight 11–7
Nov. 22, 2021 Brazilian John Allan Light Heavyweight 0–2 (1 NC)
Nov. 19, 2021 American Al Iaquinta Lightweight 9–6
Nov. 15, 2021 Iraqi Randa Markos Women's strawweight 7–9–1
Nov. 15, 2021 American Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 5–5
Nov. 15, 2021 Brazilian Livia Renata Souza Women's Strawweight 3–3
Nov. 14, 2021 American Khama Worthy Lightweight 2–3
Nov. 6, 2021 American Gian Villante* (retired) Heavyweight 10–12
Nov. 2, 2021 Argentinian Laureano Staropoli Middleweight 2–4
Nov. 1, 2021 Finnish Teemu Packalen (retired) Lightweight 1–3
Oct. 26, 2021 American Mike Perry Welterweight 7–8
Oct. 22, 2021 Lithuanian Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 1–3
Oct. 12, 2021 Italian Luis Pena Lightweight 5–3
Oct. 3, 2021 Brazilian Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 5–5
Oct. 3, 2021 Brazilian Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0–3
Oct. 3, 2021 American Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 2–5 (1 NC)
Oct. 2, 2021 American Sarah Alpar Women's Flyweight 0–2
Oct. 2, 2021 Brazilian Bethe Correia Women's Bantamweight 5–6–1
Oct. 2, 2021 Brazilian Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 3–5

Recent Signings

The fighters listed below have been signed or come out of retirement in the last month, or have yet to make their octagon debut or return. Fighters in this table are listed by signing date.

Date TotT Name Division MMA Record
Dec. 12, 2021 American Victor Henry Bantamweight 21–5
Nov. 30, 2021 American Darian Weeks Welterweight 5–1
Nov. 17, 2021 Russian Muhammad Mokaev Flyweight 6–0 (1 NC)
Nov. 14, 2021 American Joseph Holmes Middleweight 7–1
Nov. 14, 2021 American Trey Ogden Lightweight 15–4
Nov. 2, 2021 Canadian Yohan Lainesse Welterweight 8–0
Nov. 2, 2021 Chinese Maheshate Lightweight 6–1
Nov. 1, 2021 Brazilian Bruno Souza Featherweight 10–2
Oct. 26, 2021 Afghani Javid Basharat Bantamweight 11–0
Oct. 26, 2021 Russian Gadzhi Omargadzhiev Middleweight 13–0
Oct. 26, 2021 Mexican Cristian Quinonez Bantamweight 16–3
Oct. 26, 2021 Brazilian Karine Silva Women's Flyweight 14–4
Oct. 26, 2021 Mexican Manuel Torres Lightweight 12–2
Oct. 25, 2021 American Tresean Gore Middleweight 3–0
Oct. 20, 2021 Georgian Zviad Lazishvili Bantamweight 13–1
Oct. 19, 2021 Brazilian Caio Borralho Light Heavyweight 10–1
Oct. 19, 2021 Ugandan David Onama Lightweight 8–1
Oct. 19, 2021 American Jonny Parsons Welterweight 8–2
Oct. 19, 2021 Armenian Armen Petrosyan Light Heavyweight 6–1
Oct. 19, 2021 Venezuelan Piera Rodriguez Women's Strawweight 7–0
Oct. 13, 2021 French Benoit Saint-Denis Welterweight 8–1
Oct. 12, 2021 Russian Viacheslav Borshchev Lightweight 5–1
Oct. 12, 2021 Slovak Martin Buday Heavyweight 9–1
Oct. 12, 2021 English Jake Hadley Flyweight 8–0
Oct. 8, 2021 American Chris Curtis Middleweight 28–8
Oct. 6, 2021 American Erick Gonzalez Lightweight 14–6
Oct. 5, 2021 American Fernie Garcia Bantamweight 10–1
Oct. 5, 2021 Argentinian Silvana Gomez Juarez Women's Strawweight 10–3
Oct. 5, 2021 American Carlos Hernandez Flyweight 7–1
Oct. 5, 2021 Canadian Mike Malott Welterweight 7–1
Oct. 5, 2021 Mexican Genaro Valdez Lightweight 10–0
Sep. 28, 2021 Ukranian Igor Poterya Light Heavyweight 20–2
Sep. 28, 2021 Mexican Daniel Zellhuber Lightweight 12–0
Sep. 21, 2021 American AJ Dobson Middleweight 6–0
Sep. 21, 2021 American Victor Martinez Lightweight 13–4
Sep. 21, 2021 Ecuadorian Michael Morales Welterweight 12–0
Sep. 21, 2021 Brazilian Kleydson Rodrigues Flyweight 7–1
Sep. 14, 2021 Brazilian Jailton Almeida Light Heavyweight 14–2
Sep. 14, 2021 Polish Lukasz Brzeski Heavyweight 9–1
Sep. 14, 2021 Aussie Jack Della Maddalena Welterweight 10–2
Sep. 14, 2021 Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius Bantamweight 6–1
Sep. 11, 2021 American Cameron VanCamp Middleweight 15–5–1
Sep. 8, 2021 Canadian Chad Anheliger Bantamweight 11–5
Sep. 8, 2021 American Chidi Njokuani Middleweight 20–7
Sep. 8, 2021 Brazilian Saimon Oliveira Bantamweight 18–3
Sep. 8, 2021 American Josh Quinlan Welterweight 6–0
Aug. 31, 2021 Mexican Victor Altamirano Flyweight 10–1
Aug. 31, 2021 Brazilian Joanderson Brito Featherweight 12–2
Aug. 31, 2021 American Carlos Candelario Flyweight 8–1
Aug. 31, 2021 American AJ Fletcher Welterweight 9–0
Aug. 31, 2021 Russian Azamat Murzakanov Light Heavyweight 10–0
Aug. 25, 2021 Brazilian Daniel Santos Bantamweight 10–1
Aug. 6, 2021 German Abusupiyan Magomedov Middleweight 24–4–1
Jul. 26, 2021 Kiwi Mike Mathetha Welterweight 3–0
May 17, 2021 Mexican Fernando Padilla Featherweight 14–4
May 11, 2021 Ukranian Askar Mozharov Light Heavyweight 23–7
Jan. 23, 2021 Ukranian Denys Bondar Bantamweight 14–2
Jan. 23, 2021 Russian Rinat Fakhretdinov Middleweight 20–2
Dec. 29, 2020 Aussie Isi Fitikefu Middleweight 6–0
Nov. 24, 2020 Brazilian Natalia Silva Women's Flyweight 12–5–1
Nov. 10, 2020 Brazilian Nikolas Motta Lightweight 12–3
Sep. 15, 2020 American Danyelle Wolf Women's Featherweight 1–0
Sep. 8, 2020 Russian Aliaskhab Khizriev Welterweight 13–0
Aug. 19, 2020 American Calen Born Welterweight 7–1
Jul. 9, 2020 Mexican Jorge Gonzalez Light Heavyweights 16–4

Heavyweights (265 lb, 120 kg): 41 Fighters

First established in 1997 at UFC 12, the heavyweight division is the first of the modern weight classes. Mark Coleman was the UFC’s first heavyweight champion and has been followed by a string of notable fighters, including Randy Couture, Bas Rutten, and Brock Lesnar. After defeating Francis Ngannou in 2018, Stipe Miocic became the first fighter to defend the heavyweight belt more than twice.

Champion:

Francis Ngannou

RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record
Belarussian Andrei Arlovski 21–15
3. American Derrick Lewis Chris Daukaus - UFC 45 16–6
2. American Stipe Miocic 14–4
American Ben Rothwell 9–8
Ukranian Oleksiy Oliynyk Greg Hardy - UFC 270 9–7
12. American Walt Harris 6–9 (1 NC)
8. Polish Marcin Tybura 9–6
4. American Curtis Blaydes 10–3 (1 NC)
Swedish Ilir Latifi 8–6
Brazilian Marcos Rogerio de Lima* 8–6
C. Cameroonian Francis Ngannou Ciryl Gane - UFC 270 11–2
5. Russian Alexander Volkov 8–3
Aussie Tai Tuivasa 7–3
American Chase Sherman Jake Collier - UFC Vegas 46 3–7
6. Surinamese Jairzinho Rozenstruik 6–3
7. Russian Shamil Abdurahimov Tom Aspinall - UFC London 5–4
American Greg Hardy Oleksiy Oleinik - UFC 270 4–4 (1 NC)
American Jake Collier Chase Sherman - UFC Vegas 46 4–5
IC. French Ciryl Gane Francis Ngannou - UFC 270 7–0
Canadian Tanner Boser 4–3
9. Brazilian Augusto Sakai 4–3
15. Moldovan Sergey Spivak 4–3
Brazilian Carlos Felipe 3–2
13. Bulgarian Blagoy Ivanov Injury 2–3
11. English Tom Aspinall Shamil Abdurakhimov - UFC London 4–0
10. American Chris Daukaus Derrick Lewis - UFC Vegas 45 4–0
Moldovan Alexander Romanov 4–0
Aussie Justin Tafa Harry Hunsucker - UFC Vegas 45 1–3
Spanish Juan Espino 2–1
American Parker Porter 2–1
14. Russian Sergey Pavlovich 2–1
Syrian Jarjis Danho 1–1–1
Brazilian Rodrigo Nascimento 1–1 (1 NC)
American Don'Tale Mayes Josh Parisian - UFC Vegas 45 1–2
American Jared Vanderaa 1–2
American Chris Barnett 1–1
American Josh Parisian Don'Tale Mayes - UFC Vegas 45 1–1
French Alan Baudot 0–1 (1 NC)
American Harry Hunsucker Justin Tafa - UFC Vegas 45 0–1
Polish Lukasz Brzeski 0–0
Slovak Martin Buday 0–0

Light Heavyweights (205 lb, 93kg): 48 Fighters

The light heavyweight division has often been described as the bellwether division of the UFC. First formed at UFC Japan as the middleweight division, it has spawned several runs of dominant champions. Tito Ortiz was the longest reigning UFC LHW champion, until Jon Jones took over the mantle.

Champion:

Jan Blachowicz

RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record
Haitian Ovince St. Preux* ↓ 15–12
American Ed Herman* Maxim Grishin - UFC 271 13–12 (1 NC)
(N/A) American Jon Jones 20–1 (1 NC)
4.
 Brazilian Thiago Santos Magomed Ankalaev 14–8
Brazilian Mauricio Rua 11–10–1
C. Brazilian Glover Teixeira 16–5
6. American Anthony Smith* 13–8
1. Polish Jan Blachowicz Aleksandar Rakic - UFC Columbus 11–6
Swedish Alexander Gustafsson ↓ Injury 10–7
9. Ukranian Nikita Krylov 8–6
12. Scottish Paul Craig 7–4–1
American Devin Clark 6–6
Moldovan Ion Cutelaba 5–5–1
American Khalil Rountree 5–5 (1 NC)
8. Swiss Volkan Oezdemir 5–5
5. American Dominick Reyes 6–3
7. Russian Magomed Ankalaev Thiago Santos 7–1
3. Austrian Aleksandar Rakic Jan Blachowicz - UFC Columbus 6–1
11. American Ryan Spann 5–2
American Dustin Jacoby 4–2–1
Polish Michal Oleksiejczuk 4–2 (1 NC)
14. Aussie Jim Crute 4–3
American Alonzo Menifield 4–3
10. Brazilian Johnny Walker 4–3
Aussie Tyson Pedro Injury 3–3
Korean Da Un Jung 4–0–1
15. American Jamahal Hill 4–1
Nigerian Kennedy Nzechukwu 3–2
Polish Marcin Prachnio 2–3
American Ike Villanueva 1–4
American William Knight 3–1
Brazilian Danilo Marques Jailton Almeida - UFC Vegas 47 2–1
Cameroonian Tafon Nchukwi 2–1
Romanian Nick Negumereanu 2–1
American Aleksa Camur Injury 1–2
Russian Maxim Grishin Ed Herman - UFC 271 1–2
American Jamie Pickett ↑ Caio Borralho - UFC Vegas 46 1–2
2. Czech Jiri Prochazka 2–0
Russian Shamil Gamzatov 1–1
American Fabio Cherant Carlos Ulberg - UFC 271 0–2
Brazilian Philipe Lins ↓ 0–2
Kiwi Carlos Ulberg Fabio Cherant - UFC 271 0–1
Brazilian Jailton Almeida Danilo Marques - UFC Vegas 47 0–0
Brazilian Caio Borralho Jamie Pickett - UFC Vegas 46 0–0
Mexican Jorge Gonzalez NSAC Suspension 0–0
Ukranian Askar Mozharov 0–0
Russian Azamat Murzakanov 0–0
Ukranian Igor Poterya 0–0

Middleweights (185 lb, 84 kg): 74 Fighters

It is hard to imagine the middleweight championship belt without Anderson Silva, but that’s the world we now live in. The title was first contested between Dave Menne and Gil Castillo at UFC 33, during what many remember as the “dark ages” of MMA in America. Since Silva lost the belt in 2012, Chris Weidman is the only fighter to defend the title more than once.

Champion:

Israel Adesanya

RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record
4. American Derek Brunson* Jared Cannonier - UFC 270 17–6
American Sam Alvey Ian Heinisch - UFC Vegas 47 10–11–1
13. American Brad Tavares 14–6
10. American Kelvin Gastelum 11–8 (1 NC)
9. Jamaican Uriah Hall 10–8
1. Aussie Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya - UFC 271 14–3
12. American Chris Weidman Injury 11–6
Polish Krzysztof Jotko 10–5
7. American Sean Strickland Jack Hermansson - UFC Vegas 47 11–3
American Gerald Meerschaert Dustin Stoltzfus - UFC Vegas 45 8–6
American Zak Cummings Injury 9–4
6. Swedish Jack Hermansson Sean Strickland - UFC Vegas 47 9–4
American Luke Rockhold* Injury 9–4
14. American Kevin Holland 8–4 (1 NC)
American Eryk Anders 6–6 (1 NC)
5. Italian Marvin Vettori 8–3–1
3. American Jared Cannonier Derek Brunson - UFC 270 7–5
C. Nigerian Israel Adesanya Robert Whittaker - UFC 271 10–1
8. English Darren Till 6–4–1
Latvian Misha Cirkunov Makhmud Muradov 6–5
Italian Alessio Di Chirico Injury 4–6
Ghanaian Abdul Razak Alhassan Joaquin Buckley - UFC Vegas 46 5–4
American Karl Roberson Injury 4–4
Welsh Jack Marshman 3–5
American Brendan Allen 5–2
2. Brazilian Paulo Henrique Costa 5–2
11. American Edmen Shahbazyan 4–3
American Ian Heinisch Sam Alvey - UFC Vegas 47 3–4
Canadian Marc-Andre Barriault Chidi Njokuani - UFC Vegas 47 2–3 (1 NC)
American Maki Pitolo 1–5
American Joaquin Buckley Abdul Razak Alhassan - UFC Vegas 46 3–2
Korean Jun Yong Park 3–2
Brazilian Wellington Turman Rodolfo Vieira - UFC 270 2–3
15. Brazilian Andre Muniz 4–0
Georgian Roman Dolidze 3–1
American Phil Hawes 3–1
French Nassourdine Imavov 3–1
American Julian Marquez Kyle Daukaus 3–1
Uzbek Makhmud Muradov Misha Cirkunov - UFC Columbus 3–1
Brazilian Rodolfo Vieira Wellington Turman - UFC 270 3–1
American Anthony Hernandez 2–2
Congolese Dalcha Lungiambula 2–2
Serbian Dusko Todorovic 2–2
American Deron Winn 2–2
American Jordan Wright 2–2
American Kyle Daukaus Julian Marquez 1–2 (1 NC)
Brazilian Bruno Silva 3–0
American Punahele Soriano Nick Maximov - UFC Vegas 47 2–1
Greek Andreas Michailidis 1–2
Chinese Yaozong Hu 0–3
American Chris Curtis 2–0
South African Dricus Du Plessis 2–0
American Andre Petroski 2–0
Brazilian Gregory Rodrigues Armen Petrosyan 2–0
Moroccan Abu Azaitar 1–1
Aussie Jacob Malkoun AJ Dobson - UFC 271 1–1
Macedonian Alen Amedovski 0–2
Russian Roman Kopylov 0–2
American Dustin Stoltzfus Gerald Meerschaert - UFC Vegas 45 0–2
American Bryan Battle Tresean Gore - UFC Vegas 47 1–0
Russian Albert Duraev 1–0
American Nick Maximov Punahele Soriano - UFC Vegas 47 1–0
Brazilian Alex Pereira 1–0
American Cody Brundage 0–1
American AJ Dobson Jacob Malkoun - UFC 271 0–0
Russian Rinat Fakhretdinov 0–0
Aussie Isi Fitikefu Injury 0–0
American Tresean Gore Bryan Battle - UFC Vegas 47 0–0
American Joseph Holmes 0–0
Russian Aliaskhab Khizriev 0–0
German Abusupiyan Magomedov 0–0
American Chidi Njokuani Marc-Andre Barriault - UFC Vegas 47 0–0
Russian Gadzhi Omargadzhiev 0–0
Armenian Armen Petrosyan Gregory Rodrigues 0–0

Welterweights (170 lb, 77 kg): 84 Fighters

On October 16, 1998, Pat Miletich became the first UFC Welterweight champion. Dominant title runs from Matt Hughes and Georges St-Pierre were briefly interrupted by BJ Penn and Matt Serra. In 2016, Tyron Woodley took over the role of divisional king and defended the belt four times before losing it in early 2019 to yet another wrestler, Kamaru Usman.

Champion:

Kamaru Usman

RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record
American Donald Cerrone* 29–16–1 (1 NC)
American Matt Brown 16–12
American Nate Diaz 15–11
American Robbie Lawler* 15–11
8. American Neil Magny 18–7
Brazilian Francisco Trinaldo 17–7
American Tim Means 14–9 (1 NC)
6. American Jorge Masvidal* 14–9
Brazilian Alex Oliveira 11–9 (1 NC)
American Court McGee Ramiz Brahimaj - UFC Vegas 46 9–9
4. Brazilian Vicente Luque 14–3
2. Brazilian Gilbert Burns 13–4
5. American Stephen Thompson Belal Muhammad - UFC Vegas 45 11–5–1
7. American Michael Chiesa 11–6
American Nick Diaz* 8–7 (1 NC)
C. Nigerian Kamaru Usman 15–0
American Alex Morono 10–4 (1 NC)
11. Chinese Li Jingliang 10–5
Aussie Jake Matthews 10–5
3. Jamaican Leon Edwards 11–2 (1 NC)
1. American Colby Covington 11–3
9. American Belal Muhammad Stephen Thompson - UFC Vegas 45 10–3 (1 NC)
12. Argentinian Santiago Ponzinibbio 10–4
Brazilian Michel Prazeres 10–4
American James Krause* 9–5
American Niko Price 7–5 (2 NC)
Brazilian Warlley Alves Jack Della Maddalena - UFC 270 8–5
Icelandic Gunnar Nelson Injury 8–5
American Bryan Barberena 7–6
Brazilian Elizeu Zaleski 9–3
American Randy Brown 8–4
American Max Griffin 6–6
English Danny Roberts 7–4
Brazilian Dhiego Lima 4–7
American Mickey Gall 6–4
10. American Geoff Neal 6–2
American Trevin Giles ↓ Michael Morales - UFC 270 5–3
Danish Nicolas Dalby 3–4–1
15. American Daniel Rodriguez 6–1
Russian Ramazan Emeev 5–2
Brazilian Claudio Silva 5–2
14. Russian Muslim Salikhov Michel Pereira - UFC Vegas 46 5–1
Brazilian Michel Pereira Muslim Salikhov - UFC Vegas 46 4–2
Chinese Kenan Song 4–2
American Lyman Good 3–3
American Dwight Grant 3–3
13. American Sean Brady 5–0
American Khaos Williams 4–1
American Miguel Baeza 3–2
Polish David Zawada 1–4
Swedish Khamzat Chimaev 4–0
American Matthew Semelsberger 3–1
Japanese Takashi Sato 2–2
American Jason Witt Philip Rowe - UFC Vegas 47 2–2
American Jared Gooden 1–3
Hong Kongese Sasha Palatnikov 1–2
American Jordan Williams 0–3
Guyanan Carlston Harris Shavkat Rakhmonov - UFC Vegas 47 2–0
Kazak Shavkat Rakhmonov Carlston Harris - UFC Vegas 47 2–0
American Ramiz Brahimaj Court McGee - UFC Vegas 46 1–1
American Gabriel Green Injury 1–1
American Mike Jackson 1–1
Russian Sergey Khandozhko 1–1
Tunisian Mounir Lazzez 1–1
Russian Abubakar Nurmagomedov 1–1
American Philip Rowe Jason Witt - UFC Vegas 47 1–1
German Niklas Stolze 0–2
Irish Ian Garry 1–0
American Jeremiah Wells 1–0
American Louis Cosce 0–1
American Orion Cosce Mike Mathetha - UFC 271 0–1
American Preston Parsons 0–1
French Benoit Saint-Denis 0–1
American Martin Sano 0–1
American Darian Weeks 0–1
American Calen Born 0–0
Aussie Jack Della Maddalena Warlley Alves - UFC 270 0–0
American AJ Fletcher 0–0
Canadian Yohan Lainesse 0–0
Canadian Mike Malott 0–0
Kiwi Mike Mathetha Orion Cosce - UFC 271 0–0
Ecuadorian Michael Morales Trevin Giles - UFC 270 0–0
American Jonny Parsons 0–0
American Josh Quinlan 0–0

Lightweights (155 lb, 70 kg): 92 Fighters

Back in 2002, the lightweight division was written off a failed experiment. After a four fighter tournament produced nothing, the division was effectively put on hold until 2006. Since it's rejuvenation it has become the UFC's deepest and most competitive division. When Conor McGregor won the belt in 2016 he became the UFC's first concurrent two-division champion. However, no title holder has defended the lightweight title more than three times to date.

Champion:

Charles Oliveira

RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record
American Jim Miller 22–15 (1 NC)
American Jeremy Stephens 15–18 (1 NC)
American Clay Guida 17–15
7. Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos 19–11
1. American Dustin Poirier* 21–7 (1 NC)
C. Brazilian Charles Oliveira 20–8 (1 NC)
American Joe Lauzon 15–12
American Michael Johnson 11–13
American Bobby Green 13–8–1
3. Iranian Beneil Dariush Islam Makhachev 15–4–1
6. American Tony Ferguson 15–4
8. Kiwi Daniel Hooker 11–7
Canadian John Makdessi Nasrat Haqparast 11–7
American Drew Dober 9–7 (1 NC)
9. Irish Conor McGregor 10–4
11. Brazilian Carlos Diego Ferreira Mateusz Gamrot - UFC Vegas 45 8–4
American Scott Holtzman 7–5
5. Russian Islam Makhachev Beneil Dariush 10–1
Brazilian Renato Moicano Alexander Hernandez - UFC 271 7–4
Brazilian Leonardo Santos 7–2–1
English Marc Diakiese 5–5
American Christos Giagos 5–5
American Vinc Pichel Mark O. Madsen - UFC 271 7–2
2. American Justin Gaethje 6–3
American Jared Gordon 6–3
Brazilian Alan Patrick 5–3 (1 NC)
10. American Gregor Gillespie 7–1
Afghani Nasrat Haqparast John Makdessi 5–3
American Alex Hernandez Renato Moicano - UFC 271 5–3
American Rick Glenn 4–3–1
Bosnian Damir Hadzovic 4–4
15. Brazilian Thiago Moises 4–4
American Drakkar Klose Injury 5–2
Brazilian Davi Ramos 4–3
Brazilian Joaquim Silva 4–3
American Chris Gruetzemacher 3–4
American Austin Hubbard 3–4
Chamorro Frank Camacho Injury 2–5
American Grant Dawson 5–0–1
13. Kyrgyzstani Rafael Fiziev 5–1
Swedish David Teymur 5–1
American Jalin Turner 4–2
American Matt Frevola Genaro Valdez - UFC 270 2–3–1
Spanish Joel Alvarez Arman Tsarukyan 4–1
Peruvian Claudio Puelles 4–1
12. Kiwi Brad Riddell 4–1
14. Armenian Arman Tsarukyan Joel Alvarez 4–1
Russian Magomed Mustafaev 3–2
American Devonte Smith 3–2
Kazak Damir Ismagulov 4–0
American Joseph Solecki 3–1
Aussie Jamie Mullarkey 2–2
Canadian Jesse Ronson ↓ USADA Suspension 1–3
Brazilian Luigi Vendramini 1–3
Danish Mark O. Madsen Vinc Pichel - UFC 271 3–0
American Mike Davis 2–1
Polish Mateusz Gamrot Diego Ferreira - UFC Vegas 45 2–1
French Fares Ziam Terrance McKinney 2–1
Welsh Mason Jones 1–1 (1 NC)
4. American Michael Chandler 1–2
Brazilian Alex da Silva 1–2
Mexican Rafa Garcia 1–2
English Jai Herbert 1–2
American Matt Sayles ↑ Jordan Leavitt - UFC Vegas 45 1–2
Mexican Rodrigo Vargas 1–2
Moroccan Ottman Azaitar 2–0
Brazilian Rafael Alves 1–1
Chilean Ignacio Bahamondes Zhu Rong 1–1
American Steve Garcia Jr. 1–1
American Jordan Leavitt Matt Sayles - UFC Vegas 45 1–1
Serbian Uros Medic 1–1
Chinese Rongzhu Ignacio Bahamondes 1–1
American Alex Munoz 0–2
American Charlie Ontiveros 0–2
Georgian Guram Kutateladze 1–0
American Terrance McKinney Fares Ziam 1–0
English Paddy Pimblett 1–0
American Mike Breeden 0–1
American Dakota Bush Viacheslav Borshchev - UFC Vegas 46 0–1
American Erick Gonzalez 0–1
American Brandon Jenkins 0–1
Israeli Natan Levy 0–1
Ugandan David Onama 0–1
Russian Viacheslav Borshchev Dakota Bush - UFC Vegas 46 0–0
Chinese Maheshate 0–0
American Victor Martinez 0–0
Brazilian Nikolas Motta 0–0
American Trey Ogden 0–0
Mexican Manuel Torres 0–0
Mexican Genaro Valdez Matt Frevola - UFC 270 0–0
American Cameron VanCamp 0–0
Mexican Daniel Zellhuber 0–0

Featherweights (145 lb, 65 kg): 77 Fighters

The featherweight division has its roots back in the WEC with former champions Urijah Faber and Mike Brown. The current UFC version was taken fighter for fighter in 2010 and was ruled over by Jose Aldo until his defeat at the hands of Conor McGregor in 2015.

Champion:

Alexander Volkanovski

RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record
American Cub Swanson* Darren Elkins - UFC Vegas 45 17–11
10. Brazilian Edson Barboza Bryce Mitchell - UFC 272 16–10
1. American Max Holloway 19–6
American Alex Caceres 14–10 (1 NC)
American Darren Elkins Cub Swanson - UFC Vegas 45 16–8
American Andre Fili 9–7 (1 NC)
4. Korean Chan-Sung Jung* 7–5
3. Mexican Yair Rodriguez 8–2 (1 NC)
9. American Dan Ige 7–4
American Chas Skelly Mark Striegl 7–4
Finnish Makwan Amirkhani Mike Grundy - UFC London 6–5
American Charles Rosa 5–6
American Landon Vannata 4–5–2
C. Aussie Alex Volkanovski 10–0
7. American Josh Emmett 8–2
2. American Brian Ortega 7–2 (1 NC)
14. American Shane Burgos 7–3
Mexican Gabriel Benitez TJ Brown - UFC Vegas 47 5–5
American Daniel Pineda 4–5 (1 NC)
5. American Calvin Kattar Giga Chikadze - UFC Vegas 46 6–3
Brazilian Ricardo Ramos 6–3
American Julian Erosa Steven Peterson - UFC Vegas 47 4–5
6. English Arnold Allen 8–0
Russian Zubaira Tukhugov 5–2–1
American Andre Ewell ↑ Charles Jourdain - UFC Vegas 45 4–4
8. Georgian Giga Chikadze Calvin Kattar - UFC Vegas 46 7–0
Canadian Hakeem Dawodu Mike Trizano - UFC Vegas 47 5–2
N/A Russian Zabit Magomedsharipov Illness 6–0
American Ryan Hall 5–1
American Billy Quarantillo 4–2
Canadian Gavin Tucker 4–2
Korean Dooho Choi Injury 3–3
American Steven Peterson Julian Erosa - UFC Vegas 47 3–3
Korean Seung-Woo Choi 3–3
Morrocan Youssef Zalal 3–3
American Damon Jackson 2–2–1 (1 NC)
Canadian Charles Jourdain Andre Ewell - UFC Vegas 45 2–3–1
13. Russian Movsar Evloev Ilia Topuria - UFC 270 5–0
11. American Bryce Mitchell Edson Barboza - UFC 272 5–0
12. Nigerian Sodiq Yusuff 4–1
Venezuelan Omar Morales 3–2
American Darrick Minner 2–3
Aussie Shane Young 2–3
American Sean Soriano 0–5
English Lerone Murphy 3–0–1
American Mike Trizano Hakeem Dawodu - UFC Vegas 47 3–1
American Sean Woodson 3–1
Scottish Danny Henry 2–2
American Chase Hooper 2–2
American Nate Landwehr 2–2
Canadian Kyle Nelson 1–3
American Pat Sabatini 3–0
15. Georgian Ilia Topuria Movsar Evloev - UFC 270 3–0
Brazilian Herbert Burns 2–1
American Austin Lingo Jonathan Pearce 2–1
American Jonathan Pearce Austin Lingo 2–1
American Danny Chavez 1–1–1
Aussie Josh Culibao 1–1–1
American Bill Algeo Joanderson Brito - UFC Vegas 46 1–2
American TJ Brown Gabriel Benitez - UFC Vegas 46 1–2
American Jamall Emmers 1–2
English Mike Grundy Makwan Amirkhani - UFC London 1–2
Slovak L'udovit Klein 1–2
Armenian Melsik Baghdasaryan 2–0
Canadian Tristan Connelly 1–1
Brazilian Kron Gracie 1–1
American Tucker Lutz 1–1
American Luis Saldana 1–1
Chinese Shayilan 1–1
American Kevin Croom 0–1 (1 NC)
American Collin Anglin 0–2
American Kamuela Kirk 1–0
Canadian TJ Laramie 0–1
Brazilian Bruno Souza 0–1
Filipino Mark Striegl ↑ Chas Skelly 0–1
Brazilian Joanderson Brito Bill Algeo 0–0
Mexican Fernando Padilla 0–0

Women Featherweights (145 lb, 66 kg): 5 Fighters

First built over a series of superfights for Invicta featherweight champion Cris Cyborg at a catchweight of 140lbs, the UFC finally created a full fledged 145 lb division on December 13th of 2016. Germaine de Randamie defeated Holly Holm on February 11, 2017 to win the first UFC featherweight title, however she vacated it shortly afterward when she refused to face Cyborg as the division's top contender. Cyborg took the vacated belt in 2017, defeating fellow former Invicta champion Tonya Evinger.

Champion:

Amanda Nunes

RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record
American Holly Holm ↑ Injury 7–5
American Aspen Ladd 4–2
Brazilian Norma Dumont 3–1
American Leah Letson 1–1
American Danyelle Wolf Injury 0–0

Bantamweights (135 lb, 61 kg): 84 Fighters

Also part of the 2010 merger, and the WEC before it, the bantamweight division is one of the UFC’s newest. Pre UFC notables include Miguel Torres, Chase Beebe, and Eddie Wineland. A long-extended title run from Dominick Cruz was plagued by injuries and only produced 3 title defenses over two terms and almost four years as champ.

Champion:

Aljamain Sterling

RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record
Brazilian Rani Yahya* 20–7–1 (1 NC)
American Urijah Faber* 19–10
8. American Frankie Edgar 18–10–1
5. Brazilian José Aldo* 21–6
12. Brazilian Raphael Assuncao* Ricky Simon - UFC Vegas 45 14–7
American Eddie Wineland* 10–11
13. Ecuadorian Marlon Vera 12–6
10. American Dominick Cruz* 14–3
2. American T.J. Dillashaw 13–4
9. Brazilian Pedro Munhoz 10–7
American Louis Smolka 8–8
C. American Aljamain Sterling Injury 12–3
4. American Rob Font 9–4
Mexican Alejandro Perez 8–3–1
American Brian Kelleher Saidyokub Kakhramonov - UFC Vegas 46 7–5
3. American Cory Sandhagen 7–3
Korean Kyung Ho Kang 6–3 (1 NC)
6. Brazilian Marlon Moraes 5–5
American Frankie Saenz 5–5
1. Russian Petr Yan 8–1
15. Chinese Song Yadong 7–1–1
11. Georgian Merab Dvalishvili 7–2
14. American Cody Stamann Said Nurmagomedov - UFC 270 5–3–1
Brazilian Douglas Silva de Andrade Sergey Morozov - UFC 271 5–4
English David Grant 4–5
American Sean O'Malley 7–1
American Ricky Simon Raphael Assuncao - UFC Vegas 45 6–2
American Casey Kenney 5–3
American Jonathan Martinez 5–3
American Chris Gutierrez 5–1–1
American Montel Jackson 5–2
American Julio Arce 4–3
Argentinian Guido Cannetti Kris Moutinho 2–5
Brazilian Raoni Barcelos Victor Henry - UFC Vegas 45 5–1
English Nathaniel Wood 4–2
American Vince Morales 3–3
Brazilian Raulian Paiva 3–3
Brazilian Felipe Colares 2–3
American Randy Costa 2–3
German Khalid Taha Mario Bautista 2–3
Welsh Jack Shore Umar Nurmagomedov - UFC London 4–0
American Adrian Yanez 4–0
Mongolian Batgerel Danaa 3–1
American Miles Johns John Castaneda - UFC Vegas 47 3–1
Russian Said Nurmagomedov Cody Stamann - UFC 270 3–1
American Kyler Phillips Marcelo Rojo - UFC 271 3–1
Chinese Heili Alateng 2–1–1
American Hunter Azure 2–2
American Mario Bautista Khalid Taha 2–2
American Tony Gravely Saimon Oliveira - UFC 270 2–2
Canadian Aiemann Zahabi 2–2
American Gustavo Lopez 1–2–1
American Nathan Maness 3–0
Russian Timur Valiev 2–0 (1 NC)
American Tony Kelley 2–1
American Benito Lopez 2–1
Guamanian Trevin Jones Javid Basharat 1–1 (1 NC)
American Journey Newson 1–2
American Aaron Phillips 0–3
American Domingo Pilarte 0–3
American John Castaneda Miles Johns - UFC Vegas 47 1–1
Kazak Sergey Morozov Douglas D'Silva - UFC 271 1–1
American Johnny Munoz 1–1
South African JP Buys 0–2
American Kevin Natividad 0–2
Belgian Gaetano Pirrello 0–2
Uzbek Saidyokub Kakhramonov Brian Kelleher - UFC Vegas 46 1–0
American Ronnie Lawrence Mana Martinez - UFC 271 1–0
American Mana Martinez Ronnie Lawrence - UFC 271 1–0
Russian Umar Nurmagomedov Jack Shore - UFC London 1–0
American Ricky Turcios 1–0
English Cameron Else 0–1
Georgian Zviad Lazishvili 0–1
American Kris Moutinho Guido Cannetti 0–1
Argentinian Marcelo Rojo Kyler Phillips - UFC 271 0–1
Ukranian Liudvik Sholinian 0–1
American Jesse Strader Chad Anheliger 0–1
Canadian Chad Anheliger Jesse Strader 0–0
Afghani Javid Basharat Trevin Jones 0–0
American Fernie Garcia 0–0
American Victor Henry Raoni Barcelos - UFC Vegas 45 0–0
Brazilian Saimon Oliveira Tony Gravely - UFC 270 0–0
Mexican Cristian Quinonez 0–0
Brazilian Daniel Santos 0–0

Women Bantamweights (135 lb, 61 kg): 26 Fighters

The women’s bantamweight division is the first women’s division in UFC history. Strikeforce champion Ronda Rousey was promoted to UFC champion upon the weightclass’ inception on December 6th, 2012. Her fight with Liz Carmouche became the first women’s UFC bout, and among the largest in women’s combat sports history. Rousey went on to defend her title six times, before losing it to Holly Holm.

Champion:

Julianna Pena

RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record
1. Brazilian Amanda Nunes* 15–3
15. Canadian Alexis Davis* 9–7
N/A American Raquel Pennington Macy Chaisson - UFC Vegas 45 9–5
8. American Miesha Tate* 8–6
9. American Sara McMann Karol Rosa - UFC Columbus 6–6
1. Dutch Germaine de Randamie* Injury 8–3
4. Mexican Irene Aldana 6–4
C. American Julianna Pena 7–2
7. Brazilian Ketlen Vieira 6–2
11. Swedish Lina Lansberg 4–4
American Ashlee Evans-Smith 3–5
12. Swedish Pannie Kianzad 4–3
6. Russian Yana Kunitskaya 4–3
10. American Macy Chiasson Raquel Pennington - UFC Vegas 45 5–1
Aussie Jessy-Rose Clark 4–2
Venezuelan Veronica Macedo 1–4
14. Brazilian Karol Rosa Sara McMann - UFC Columbus 4–0
13. American Julia Avila 3–1
Chinese Yanan Wu 1–3
Swedish Bea Malecki 2–1
Panamanian Joselyne Edwards 1–2
Lithuanian Julija Stoliarenko 0–3
Swiss Stephanie Egger 1–1
French Zarah Fairn ↓ 0–2
American Shanna Young 0–2
Brazilian Josiane Nunes 1–0

Flyweights (125 lb, 56 kg): 39 Fighters

The UFC’s flyweight division is its first truly non-transported weight class since the promotion decided to create a lightweight division all the way back in 2001. Demetrious Johnson emerged from an initial four-man tournament as the division's first champion and went on to become the most dominant champion in UFC history, with 11 title defenses. Johnson lost his title to Henry Cejudo in 2018, and was quickly released from his contract in exchange for ONE Championship fighter Ben Askren.

Champion:

Brandon Moreno

RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record
10. American Tim Elliott 6–10
1. Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo Brandon Moreno - UFC 270 9–2–1
C. Mexican Brandon Moreno Deiveson Figueiredo - UFC 270 8–2–2
American Cody Garbrandt 7–5
3. Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja 8–3
9. American Matt Schnell 5–4
7. Kiwi Kai Kara-France 6–2
4. American Alex Perez 6–2
12. Brazilian Matheus Nicolau 5–1
8. Brazilian Rogerio Bontorin Brandon Royval - UFC Vegas 46 3–2
15. American Tyson Nam 2–3
Brazilian Bruno Silva 2–3
2. Russian Askar Askarov Injury 3–0–1
13. Chinese Su Mudaerji 3–1
Angolan Manel Kape 2–2
American Ode Osbourne 2–2
6. American Brandon Royval Rogerio Bontorin - UFC Vegas 46 2–2
Kazak Zhalgas Zhumagulov 1–3
11. Czech David Dvorak 3–0
American Cody Durden Muhammad Mokaev - UFC London 1–1–1
Uzbek Zarrukh Adashev Kleydson Rodrigues - UFC Vegas 46 1–2
Canadian Malcolm Gordon Denys Bondar - UFC Vegas 47 1–2
14. Swedish Amir Albazi 2–0
American Jeff Molina 2–0
Russian Tagir Ulanbekov 2–0
Brazilian Francisco Figueiredo Jake Hadley - UFC London 1–1
Chinese Aoriqileng 0–2
American Victor Rodriguez 0–2
Brazilian Daniel Lacerda 0–1
Brazilian Allan Nascimento 0–1
Colombian Juancamilo Ronderos 0–1
American CJ Vergara 0–1
Mexican Victor Altamirano Carlos Hernandez 0–0
Ukranian Denys Bondar Malcolm Gordon - UFC Vegas 47 0–0
American Carlos Candelario 0–0
English Jake Hadley Francisco Figueiredo - UFC London 0–0
American Carlos Hernandez Victor Altamirano 0–0
Russian Muhammad Mokaev Cody Durden - UFC London 0–0
Brazilian Kleydson Rodrigues Zarrukh Adashev - UFC Vegas 46 0–0

Women Flyweights (125 lb, 57 kg): 44 Fighters

In April of 2016, Joanne Calderwood vs. Valerie Letourneau was announced as the first flyweight bout in UFC history. A year later, the promotion made plans for a women's flyweight season of the Ultimate Fighter, in order to fully create the division and crown its first champion. Following injury and USADA issues a late notice bout between Mara Romero Borella and Kalindra Faria became the first fight in the newly official weight class. At the TUF 26 Finale Nicco Montano defeated Roxanne Modafferi to become the first UFC women's flyweight champion. Montano was stripped less than a year later after withdrawing from her first title defense due to weight cutting issues.

Champion:

Valentina Shevchenko

RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record
1. Brazilian Jessica Andrade 13–7
8. American Jessica Eye Manon Fiorot - UFC 272 5–9 (1 NC)
6. Scottish Joanne Wood 7–7
American Cortney Casey 6–8
C. Kyrgyzstani Valentina Shevchenko 11–2
2. American Katlyn Chookagian Jennifer Maia - UFC Vegas 46 9–4
3. American Lauren Murphy 7–5
Canadian Gillian Robertson 7–4
5. American Cynthia Calvillo 6–4–1
9. American Roxanne Modafferi Casey O'Neill - UFC 271 4–7
American J.J. Aldrich 6–3
American Sijara Eubanks Melissa Gatto - UFC Vegas 45 5–4
15. American Montana De La Rosa 5–2–1
10. Mexican Alexa Grasso Vivi Araujo - UFC 270 5–3
11. American Andrea Lee 5–3
Ukranian Maryna Moroz 5–3
4. Brazilian Jennifer Maia Katlyn Chookagian - UFC Vegas 46 4–3
English Molly McCann Luana Carolina - UFC London 4–3
Korean Ji Yeon Kim Poliana Botelho - UFC 270 3–4
Brazilian Ariane Lipski 3–4
Kyrgyzstani Antonina Shevchenko 3–4
American Gina Mazany 2–5
7. Brazilian Viviane Araujo Alexa Grasso - UFC 270 4–2
13. American Maycee Barber 4–2
Brazilian Poliana Botelho Ji Yeon Kim - UFC 270 3–3
Colombian Sabina Mazo 3–3
Brazilian Priscila Cachoeira 2–4
12. Brazilian Taila Santos 4–1
Brazilian Mayra Bueno Silva 2–2–1
Brazilian Luana Carolina Molly McCann - UFC London 3–1
14. American Miranda Maverick 2–2
American Tracy Cortez Injury 3–0
French Manon Fiorot Jessica Eye - UFC 272 3–0
Scottish Casey O'Neill Roxanne Modafferi - UFC 271 3–0
Kazak Mariya Agapova 2–1
American Erin Blanchfield 2–0
American Kay Hansen ↑ Jasmine Jasudavicius 1–1
American Victoria Leonardo 0–2
Brazilian Melissa Gatto Sijara Eubanks - UFC Vegas 45 1–0
German Mandy Bohm 0–1
American Elise Reed 0–1
Canadian Jasmine Jasudavicius Kay Hansen - UFC 270 0–0
Brazilian Karine Silva 0–0
Brazilian Natalia Silva Injury 0–0

Women Strawweights (115 lb, 52 kg): 46 Fighters

On December 11, 2013 the UFC announced it’s acquisition of 11 strawweight fighter contracts from Invicta FC. This included the contracts of the the current Invicta champion, Carla Esparza, as well as top contenders Tecia Torres and Joanne Calderwood. The first UFC 115 lb champion, Carla Esparza, was crowned following the 20th season of the Ultimate Fighter when she defeated Rose Namajunas for the title. Joanna Jedrzejczyk became the division’s first dominant champ, defending the belt 5 times between 2015 and 2017.

Champion:

Rose Namajunas

RK TotT Name Next Fight/Status Zuffa Record
14. American Angela Hill Amanda Lemos - UFC Vegas 45 8–10
2. Polish Joanna Jedrzejczyk 10–4
9. American Tecia Torres 9–5
3. American Carla Esparza 9–4
C. American Rose Namajunas 9–3
8. Brazilian Claudia Gadelha 7–5
Polish Karolina Kowalkiewicz 5–7
10. American Michelle Waterson Amanda Ribas - UFC Columbus 6–5
American Ashley Yoder 3–7
15. American Felice Herrig 5–4
5. Brazilian Mackenzie Dern 6–2
6. Brazilian Marina Rodriguez 5–1–2
7. American Nina Nunes 4–4
4. Chinese Yan Xiaonan 6–1
1. Chinese Weili Zhang 5–2
American Hannah Cifers 2–5
11. Brazilian Amanda Ribas Angela Hill - UFC Columbus 5–1
12. Brazilian Virna Jandiroba 3–3
American Jessica Penne 3–3
Brazilian Polyana Viana 3–3
(N/A) American Tatiana Suarez 5–0
13. Brazilian Amanda Lemos Angela Hill - UFC Vegas 45 4–1
Thai Loma Lookboonmee 3–2
American Jinh Yu Frey Hannah Goldy 2–2
Mexican Lupita Godinez 2–2
American Mallory Martin 1–3
Brazilian Ariane Carnelossi 2–1
American Cheyanne Vlismas 2–1
Romanian Diana Belbita Gloria de Paula 1–2
American Hannah Goldy Jinh Yu Frey 1–2
American Miranda Granger 1–2
American Sam Hughes 0–3
Brazilian Luana Pinheiro 2–0
Mexican Montserrat Conejo 1–1
Japanese Kanako Murata 1–1
Japanese Mizuki Inoue 1–1
Brazilian Tabatha Ricci 1–1
American Brianna Van Buren 1–1
Brazilian Gloria de Paula Diana Belbita 0–2
Welsh Cory McKenna 1–0
American Vanessa Demopoulos ↓ Silvana Gomez Juarez - UFC Vegas 46 0–1
Argentinian Silvana Gomez Juarez Vanessa Demopoulos - UFC Vegas 46 0–1
Chinese Liang Na 0–1
Brazilian Istela Nunes 0–1
Brazilian Maria Oliveira 0–1
Venezuelan Piera Rodriguez 0–0

Inactive Fighters

Due to the increasing size and complexity of the UFC roster it has become necessary to start separating out those fighters who have been inactive for increasingly long stretches of time. The goal of this list has always been to present users with information as to who is fighting in the UFC currently. As such, fighters will be included in this table if they have been inactive for more than a year without a planned date of return, or have made official statements that they are stepping away from the sport for an undetermined period of time. Fighters will be organized by weight class, and alphabetically within weight class, and listed with the date of their last fight.

Date TotT Name Division Zuffa Record
Jul. 8, 2017 American Travis Browne Heavyweight 9–7–1
Sep. 14, 2019 American Todd Duffee Heavyweight 3–2 (1 NC)
Jan. 20, 2021 English Tom Breese Middleweight 5–3
Dec. 7, 2019 American Trevor Smith* Middleweight 7–9
Sep. 15, 2018 Russian Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0–1
Oct. 12, 2019 Mexican Hector Aldana Welterweight 0–3
Jun. 17, 2017 Korean Dong Hyun Kim Welterweight 13–4 (1 NC)
Mar. 1, 2014 English John Hathaway Welterweight 7–2
Oct. 5, 2019 Kiwi Luke Jumeau Welterweight 2–2
Aug. 31, 2013 German Pascal Krauss Welterweight 2–2
May 12, 2018 Brazilian Alberto Mina Welterweight 3–1
Jan. 2, 2016 Canadian Sheldon Westcott Welterweight 1–2
Dec. 21, 2019 Korean Dong-Hyun Ma Lightweight 3–5
Sep. 16, 2017 American Alex Reyes 0–1
Sep. 7, 2019 Russian Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 7–2
Oct. 26, 2019 American Alex White Lightweight 4–6
May 15, 2021 American Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 2–4
Jul. 18, 2020 English Nad Narimani Featherweight 2–2
Nov. 25, 2017 Chinese Guan Wang Featherweight 1–0
Dec. 14, 2019 Swedish Daniel Teymur Featherweight 1–4
N/A Chinese Zhenhong Lu Featherweight 0–0
May 24, 2014 American Chris Holdsworth Bantamweight 2–0
Dec. 8, 2018 American Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 2–4
Dec. 21, 2019 Chinese Pingyuan Liu Bantamweight 2–2
Sep. 19, 2020 Mexican Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 1–2
May 11, 2019 Brazilian Talita Bernardo Women's Bantamweight 1–3
Jun. 1, 2019 American Tonya Evinger Women's Bantamweight 0–3
Jan. 16, 2021 Brazilian Vanessa Melo Women's Bantamweight 1–3
Nov. 16, 2019 Brazilian Isabella de Padua Women's Flyweight 0–1
