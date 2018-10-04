 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Dubliner and the Dagestani

Karim Zidan and Tim Bissell delve into the two sides of the biggest fight in UFC history, examining the Family, Faith, and Fighting of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

By Karim Zidan and Tim Bissell
6 comments / new
Khabib refuses to wait for McGregor, leaves UFC 229 presser early

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is not willing to wait around for Conor McGregor.

By Milan Ordoñez
2 comments / new
Can Khabib get his head off line? Will Conor stay off his back?

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch dive into this week’s UFC PPV event in Las Vegas, NV. With picks and analysis for every fight on the card. From Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event down to Tony Martin vs. Ryan Laflare in the opening prelims.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
5 comments / new
UFC 229 Embedded, part 4 - ‘He has never wrestled an Irish gorilla’

Check out the fourth episode of Embedded for UFC 229.

By Tim Burke
1 comment / new
UFC 229 video: Ferguson sports UFC belt at media day staredown

Check out the media day staredowns for the entire UFC 229 undercard.

By Mookie Alexander
1 comment / new
UFC 229 live stream: Khabib vs McGregor Press Conference

By Anton Tabuena

McGregor would like to rematch Nate Diaz at 165 lbs.

By Lewis Mckeever

Schaub offers to pay for Ray Borg’s son’s medical expenses

Retired UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub offered to shoulder the expenses of Ray Borg’s son.

By Milan Ordoñez
Diggin’ Deep on UFC 229 - FS1 prelims preview

Get the scoop on the televised prelims of UFC 229, featuring a pivotal flyweight contest between Sergio Pettis and Jussier Formiga, the winner likely to receive a title shot.

By Dayne Fox

UFC 229 breakdown: How Khabib dominates his opponents

Bloody Elbow’s Connor Ruebusch breaks down the keys to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s most crushing victories ahead of his bout with Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

By Connor Ruebusch
Video: Khabib has never wrestled an ‘Irish gorilla’ like McGregor

Conor McGregor reacts to the video of Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestling a bear in his childhood.

By Lewis Mckeever
UFC 229 odds: Khabib comfortably favored over McGregor

Here are the betting odds for Saturday’s UFC 229 card, where Khabib Nurmagomedov is favored to successfully defend his lightweight belt against Conor McGregor in the main event.

By Eddie Mercado
UFC 229 fight week coverage stream

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight coverage for UFC 229, which goes down on Saturday, October 6th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a lightweight championship mega-fight between beltholder Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

By Bloody Elbow Staff

Conor’s Clan: Are McGregor’s grappling coaches up to scratch?

Conor McGregor’s grappling skills have been questioned by fans. So let’s meet the men preparing him for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

By Roy Billington
MMA Squared ep 35: Artist rendering of potential McGregor vs. Khabib outcomes

UFC 229’s main event is nearly impossible to predict. When was the last time both fighters carried an equal air of dominance? Who knows, but let’s speculate about the outcome.

By Chris Rini
White: Conor’s a global superstar because he’s a ‘real fighter’

UFC president Dana White explains what he believes is the main reason behind Conor McGregor’s massive superstardom.

By Milan Ordoñez
UFC 229 video: Khabib Nurmagomedov open workout session

Watch the full open workout session for UFC 229 headliner Khabib Nurmagomedov.

By Mookie Alexander
UFC 229 video: Conor McGregor open workout session

Watch the full open workout session for UFC 229 headliner Conor McGregor.

By Mookie Alexander
UFC 229 Embedded, part 3 - ‘We are well prepared and we are ready’

Check out the third episode of Embedded for UFC 229.

By Tim Burke
Khabib to Irish fans: Conor’s grandfather was in the English navy ‘and he killed your people’

Khabib Nurmagomedov couldn’t help but get the Irish fans a little worked up at the UFC 229 open workouts today.

By Tim Burke
Till: Woodley fight was ‘probably’ my last at welterweight

Darren Till looks to be heading up to the UFC middleweight division.

By Mookie Alexander
Dana White explains why 165-lb division ‘doesn’t make sense’

Dana White once again shot down the idea of the UFC implementing a 165-pound division.

By Mookie Alexander
Comprehensive list of current UFC fighters

A complete list of all 591 current UFC fighters, as well as roster signings, releases, and fight announcements. - September 22, 2018

By Zane Simon

UFC 229 live stream: Open workouts

Watch the open workouts for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor starting at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.

By Mookie Alexander
Opinion: Win or lose, McGregor is an all-time great

Roy Billington argues that McGregor’s legacy isn’t on the line at UFC 229

By Roy Billington
Anderson Silva: ‘It would be an honor’ to fight Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor would eventually like to fight Anderson Silva... and "The Spider" is fine with it.

By Mookie Alexander
Jedrzejczyk ‘shocked’ to find out she’s not fighting Shevchenko

Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts to the UFC’s decision to move Valentina Shevchenko to the UFC 230 main event, leaving her without an opponent.

By Mookie Alexander
UFC 229 video: Tukhugov looking to confront McGregor after Lobov fight

Sparring partner to Khabib Nurmagomedov, and UFC featherweight, Zubaira Tukhugov talked about helping the ‘Eagle’ prepare for UFC 229, and his intent to use his upcoming fight with Artem Lobov to confront McGregor over his ‘treason’ remarks.

By Zane Simon
Wilder vs. Fury live stream: Los Angeles press conference

Watch the final World Tour press conference for Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury on Wednesday, October 3rd at 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT.

By Mookie Alexander
Anthony Pettis: I think McGregor KO’s Khabib at UFC 229

"I think Conor wins. Knockout. I don’t know what round."

By Lewis Mckeever
Ferguson on being stripped of interim title: I’m still ‘the f-cking champ’

Tony Ferguson is going into UFC 229 with the mindset up a champion.

By Lewis Mckeever
Diggin’ Deep on UFC 229: Fight Pass prelims preview

Get the scoop on the early action for UFC 229, featuring a women’s bantamweight contest between recent title challenger Yana Kunitskaya and Lina Lansberg.

By Dayne Fox

Khabib: Dana White needs to stop kissing McGregor’s ass

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has something to say about the company’s blatant special treatment for Conor McGregor.

By Milan Ordoñez
Khabib on McGregor: ‘My manager 100 percent going to choke him’

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes even his manager Ali Abdelaziz would be able to outclass Conor McGregor.

By Milan Ordoñez
White: Cormier is going to have to give up a belt

UFC double champion Daniel Cormier is seemingly correct on his guess of being eventually stripped of the light heavyweight title.

By Milan Ordoñez
Jones ‘holding out’ for PPV money, Gustafsson calls him a ‘coward’

Jon Jones is reportedly holding out and negotiating with the UFC for more money, and it is frustrating his opponent in Alexander Gustafsson.

By Anton Tabuena and John S. Nash
If I Did It - ConorKhabib Press Conference 2, Bones Fears Food/If The Shoes Fit - Kidnapping & Hijacking

Welcome to If I Did It, the show where we grapple with PR kerfluffles from the world of MMA. This week we discuss issues with Jon Jones’ future and more on ConorKhabib. Bonus edition of If the Shoes Fit featuring non-MMA PR issues regarding Kidnapping & Hijacking this week.

By Nate Wilcox, Eugene Robinson, and 1 other
UFC 229 Embedded, part 2 - ‘Where you at McNuggets’

Check out the second episode of Embedded for UFC 229.

By Tim Burke
McGregor explains hand injury: ‘His tooth embedded into me’

Many noticed that Conor McGregor had a visibly injured hand at the UFC 229 press conference, but he says it’s nothing major.

By Tim Burke
