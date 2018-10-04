The Latest
Schaub offers to pay for Ray Borg’s son’s medical expenses
Retired UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub offered to shoulder the expenses of Ray Borg’s son.
Diggin’ Deep on UFC 229 - FS1 prelims preview
Get the scoop on the televised prelims of UFC 229, featuring a pivotal flyweight contest between Sergio Pettis and Jussier Formiga, the winner likely to receive a title shot.
UFC 229 breakdown: How Khabib dominates his opponents
Bloody Elbow’s Connor Ruebusch breaks down the keys to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s most crushing victories ahead of his bout with Conor McGregor at UFC 229.
Video: Khabib has never wrestled an ‘Irish gorilla’ like McGregor
Conor McGregor reacts to the video of Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestling a bear in his childhood.
UFC 229 odds: Khabib comfortably favored over McGregor
Here are the betting odds for Saturday’s UFC 229 card, where Khabib Nurmagomedov is favored to successfully defend his lightweight belt against Conor McGregor in the main event.
UFC 229 fight week coverage stream
Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight coverage for UFC 229, which goes down on Saturday, October 6th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a lightweight championship mega-fight between beltholder Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-division champion Conor McGregor.
Conor’s Clan: Are McGregor’s grappling coaches up to scratch?
Conor McGregor’s grappling skills have been questioned by fans. So let’s meet the men preparing him for Khabib Nurmagomedov.
MMA Squared ep 35: Artist rendering of potential McGregor vs. Khabib outcomes
UFC 229’s main event is nearly impossible to predict. When was the last time both fighters carried an equal air of dominance? Who knows, but let’s speculate about the outcome.
White: Conor’s a global superstar because he’s a ‘real fighter’
UFC president Dana White explains what he believes is the main reason behind Conor McGregor’s massive superstardom.
UFC 229 video: Khabib Nurmagomedov open workout session
Watch the full open workout session for UFC 229 headliner Khabib Nurmagomedov.
UFC 229 video: Conor McGregor open workout session
Watch the full open workout session for UFC 229 headliner Conor McGregor.
UFC 229 Embedded, part 3 - ‘We are well prepared and we are ready’
Check out the third episode of Embedded for UFC 229.
Khabib to Irish fans: Conor’s grandfather was in the English navy ‘and he killed your people’
Khabib Nurmagomedov couldn’t help but get the Irish fans a little worked up at the UFC 229 open workouts today.
Till: Woodley fight was ‘probably’ my last at welterweight
Darren Till looks to be heading up to the UFC middleweight division.
Dana White explains why 165-lb division ‘doesn’t make sense’
Dana White once again shot down the idea of the UFC implementing a 165-pound division.
Comprehensive list of current UFC fighters
A complete list of all 591 current UFC fighters, as well as roster signings, releases, and fight announcements. - September 22, 2018